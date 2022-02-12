IPL Auction 2022 Updates: Action Packed Two Days Ahead as 600 Players Set to Go Under the Hammer

Live now
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 auction which will be held in Bengaluru over the next two days with 600 players going under the hammer for what will be the biggest auction since 2018, and possibly the last of its kind. The auction starts 12 PM IST, but you can follow all the build-up to the action right here.
A total of 334 players are listed in the lowest price category for IPL 2022 auctions and it is safe to say a mere 10 per cent from this huge list will make it to any one of the 10 teams’ squad. Off them, the brightest prospect is South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, who has been in stellar form for the Under-19 team in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup in the West Indies. Aptly nicknamed Baby AB, this explosive right-hand bat is the one for the future and the franchises will try and pick him up at any cost. Brevis is most likely to go at least 5 times more than his base price. Others in this list include SRH’s Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, RCB’s Rajat Patidar, Mohammad Azharuddeen, PBKS’s Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, RR’s Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat and Shreyas Gopal and MI’s Arjun Tendulkar. Also in the fray are Namibia’s left-arm pacer Ruben Trumeplmann, Australia’s Jason Sangha – touted as the next Ricky Ponting, Manan Vohra – KXIP’s one-time retainer and a host of other domestic players from India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
This is a relatively smaller group with only nine players registered under the INR 30 lakh category. The notable names in this price bracket are Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag, who will most likely end up back with the Sanju Samson-led team and RCB’s spin bowling allrounder Shahbaz Ahmad, who had got a few games for the franchise last IPL and had impressed with his all-round abilities. Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is another interesting name to follow – as he is the youngest player in this IPL auction, as was the case last year as well. He had gone unsold. Current Under-19 pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar, listed as an allrounder, is in the Rs 30 Lakh category, while journeymen Jalaj Saxena and Sheldon Jackson too have listed their name in this price bracket, along with Kerala’s Basil Thampi. BBL sensations Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Kelly too have registered under this price bracket. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
Only 16 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them could in for a big payday come the auction days. The enterprising Maharashtra top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi leads this group. The big-hitting Shahrukh Khan touted as domestic cricket’s best finisher has slotted himself in this category and sure-shot will be the most sort after from this price bracket. Add to this mix the young and exciting former Under-19 world cup winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Also in the group are allrounder Rahul Tewatia, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, USA player Ali Khan and a couple of young foreign talents in Australia’s Tim David and England’s Laurie Evans. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
One of the crowded categories, the INR 50 Lakh price bracket has a total of 104 players registered varying from young and upcoming stars, superstars of yesteryears to fringe players trying their luck at the auction. Cheteshwar Pujara is the big name in this group. Another interesting name from the group is S Sreesanth – on a comeback trail. Other notable names in this list include bright international prospects Marco Jansen, George Garton, Khaleel Ahmed, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Jayden Seales. Also in this category are former IPL bigwigs Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Karun Nair. David Weise from Namibia and Brad Wheal from Scotland are the two players registered from the Associate countries in this category. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
26 Players have registered themselves in the INR 75 lakh category, and leading the group is India international Rahul Chahar. Chahar was part of the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup, but managed to play just one game after a very poor second leg of IPL 2021. He was Mumbai Indians’ rising star couple of seasons back, but now he has had to endure tough luck of form and at INR 75 Lakh, it would be fair to say that he may have undervalued his worth. Other notable names in the group include one of the players who once had ‘the richest Indian in the IPL’ tag – Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul and other exciting overseas prospects including Billy Stanlake, Obed McCoy, Fabien Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Sheperd, Rovman Powell and T20 heavyweight likes Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Recce Topley and Ben Cutting. Late addition to this list is Deepak Hooda, now a capped player CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
As many as 33 players have registered their name under the INR 1 crore price bracket and this is also a group that is completely occupied by capped players. Leading this list are the likes of Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram and Liam Livingstone. Australia’s Marnus Labhuschagne, who went unsold in IPL 2021, has registered his name under the INR 1 crore bracket, yet again. Other surprising names in the list are T Natarajan, returning from injury, Markram, Devon Conway and Nitish Rana who can easily go well beyond their base prices – and are likely to start bidding wars among the franchises. Wanindu Hasranga, Jayant Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ajinkya Rahane, Andrew Tye, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Piyush Chawla are the other notable names in this bracket. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer – out of the WI squad for the India series owing to lack of fitness – England’s explosive opener Johnny Bairstow, Nicolas Pooran, Glen Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder leading this group. All these players are likely to go well above their listed price. The surprise inclusions in the bracket are one of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers Amit Mishra, India international Ishant Sharma, Australia’s Chris Lynn. Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja too have put their names in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket. Khawaja has never been picked by any franchise the IPL before, while Hales, a regular in the IPL auctions has featured in just six IPL matches so far and has represented just two franchises. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
The IPL 2022 Auction final list is out with 590 players set to go under the hammer and among those, 48 players have listed themselves under the highest price bracket of INR 2 crore, including the likes of R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur to name a few. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST
Cricket enthusiasts from across the world are gearing for the much-awaited mega auction of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 15. From uncapped domestic Indian cricketers to the biggest names of international cricket, a total of 1214 players had registered for the auction. However, the final list of selected players for the auction has snow narrowed down to 600. Out of which 377 are Indian and 223 are overseas players. The IPL 15 auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
In addition to the existing 8 teams, two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujrat Titans will also be participating in the auction. Going into the auction, teams were given the option to retain a maximum of four of their existing players. The teams, however, were not allowed to retain more than 3 India and two overseas players. Also, a team can only retain a maximum of two uncapped players in the list.
Teams that retained 4 players had to shed Rs 42 crore from their purse of Rs 90 crore for the auction. For their first choice of retention, such teams had to spend Rs 16 crore, the second choice cost them Rs 12 crores whereas the third and fourth choice of players cost them Rs 8 and 6 crores respectively. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 auction which will be held in Bengaluru over the next two days with 600 players going under the hammer for what will be the biggest auction since 2018, and possibly the last of its kind. The auction starts 12 PM IST, but you can follow all the build-up to the action right here.
From uncapped domestic Indian cricketers to the biggest names of international cricket, a total of 1214 players had registered for the auction. However, the final list of selected players for the auction has snow narrowed down to 600. Out of which 377 are Indian and 223 are overseas players.
Live Updates: IPL Player Auction 2022
In addition to the existing 8 teams, two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will also be participating in the auction. Going into the auction, teams were given the option to retain a maximum of four of their existing players. The teams, however, were not allowed to retain more than 3 India and two overseas players. Also, a team can only retain a maximum of two uncapped players in the list.
Teams that retained 4 players had to shed Rs 42 crore from their purse of Rs 90 crore for the auction. For their first choice of retention, such teams had to spend Rs 16 crore, the second choice cost them Rs 12 crores whereas the third and fourth choice of players cost them Rs 8 and 6 crores respectively
Similarly to retain three of their existing players, teams had to spend Rs 33 crore of which Rs 15 crore was for their first-choice players and Rs 11 and 7 crore was for the second and third choice respectively.
Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings is the only team to retain two players using the retention option. They retained Mayank Agarwal and uncapped player Asrshdeep Singh as their choice.
Going into the auction, PBKS has the biggest purse of Rs 72 crore for 31 available slots of players. It is followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad which has Rs 68 crore available for auction. Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse with Rs 47.5 crore available for auction.
The Chennai Super Kinds, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have retained four players each whereas Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained three players each.
The new two teams have also signed up three players each ahead of going in the auction. While the Lucknow Supergiants have signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinios and Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Gujarat Titans have onboarded Hardik Pandya, Shubhman Gill and Rashid Khan
