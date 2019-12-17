Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 Auction | Periyaswamy, Noor Ahmad and Other Potential Surprises

Cricketnext looks ahead to the IPL player auction for the 2020 season, trying to foresee some of the surprise picks in store.

Cricketnext Staff |December 17, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
The mad world of IPL auction is known to provide plenty of surprises. Some surprise with the price tag - high or small. Some surprisingly go unpicked.

Mushfiqur Rahim

(Image: AP)

The former Bangladesh captain has never played in the IPL. But this season, he was among the 24 players who had been added to the list at the last moment on the request of franchises. Does that mean some team is targeting him? He'd hope so.

Rahim is a useful middle order batsman and wicketkeeper and a very good player of spin. He has played 177 T20s, striking at around 127. He recently hit an unbeaten 60 in New Delhi to win Bangladesh their first match against India in India. Teams in the IPL often go with non subcontinent foreign players for the middle order and repent later; Rahim could be a much better option for Indian conditions. His base price isn't too high too, at Rs. 75 lakh.

Glenn Phillips has been added to the ODI squad. (New Zealand Cricket)

Glenn Phillips

Watch this for an introduction to Glenn Phillips.

The 23-year-old New Zealand keeper-batsman smashed 106* in a domestic T20 match on Saturday, and teams will certainly be taking note. He had a terrific Caribbean Premier League too, where he was the fourth highest run-getter with 374 runs from 10 innings at a strike-rate around 145. Phillips has a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, and should fancy his chances. Phillips has played 70 T20s including 11 for New Zealand, with a strike rate of 136.28.

Image: CPL

Hayden Walsh

Currently with the West Indies limited-overs squad in the tour of India, the legspinning Walsh was the highest wicket taker of CPL 2019 with 22 wickets from 9 innings. He hasn't been among the wickets in the tour of India but has been economical, showing his variations. He has played 5 ODIs and 13 T20Is, and legspinners are always in demand in the IPL. His base price is Rs. 50 lakh

noor ahmad

Noor Ahmad

Another child prodigy from Afghanistan? He's officially only 14, and already in Afghanistan's Under-19 squad. Meet Noor Ahmad, the chinaman who is also a part of the IPL auction with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh.

Noor was impressive in the Under-19 one-day series against India recently, picking up nine wickets from five matches. He is the youngest player to be a part of the IPL auction and also a part of Afghanistan's squad for the Under-19 World Cup.

Teams love left-arm wrist spinners, and Noor could be the next in line from Afghanistan to play in the IPL.

TNPL

G Periyaswamy

He doesn't have complete vision in his right eye, but that hasn't stopped Periyasamy from making waves on the cricket field. A fast bowler with a slinging action like Lasith Malinga, Periyasamy came to limelight in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 when he bowled his team Chepauk Super Gillies to title with 21 wickets from 9 innings, the most in the tournament. His variations and yorkers in the death were tough to deal with, as his economy of 6.47 suggests.

Periyasamy was picked in the Tamil Nadu squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and played 7 matches for 8 wickets at an economy of 7.44. His base price is Rs. 20 lakh.

