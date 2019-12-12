IPL Auction Player List Trimmed from 971 to 332

The original list of 971 players for the IPL 2020 auction has been trimmed to 332, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.
It includes 24 new players who weren't in the original list, after the franchises requested for the addition. Among them are Kesrick Williams, who was a part of West Indies squad in the T20I series, Australians Dan Christian and Adam Zampa and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.
The report adds that the auction will begin with batsmen before moving on to all-rounders, wicketkeepers, pacers and spinners.
The 332 players will be contesting for only 73 spots.
Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews are among the players who have set a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat are among a total of 19 capped Indian players. Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, has a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore while Unadkat's base price is Rs. 1 crore.
Earlier, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc opted out of the auction. He had missed IPL 2019 too, to focus on the World Cup and Ashes.
The auction will be held on December 19 in Kolkata.
