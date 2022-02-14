IPL Auction: Top 10 Most Expensive Capped, Uncapped, Overseas, Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders and Wicketkeepers

IPL Auction 2022: Top 10 Most Expensive Capped, Uncapped, Overseas, Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders and Wicketkeepers - The dust is settling on what was two days of action-packed auction action, which saw a total of 204 players ending up with handsome IPL contracts, while 396 players were left disappointed with no franchises showing interest in them. Mr. IPL Suresh Raina went unsold for the first time in IPL history, thus signalling an end of an era, while a new era will most likely begin with yet another left-hander from a small town - Ishan Kishan, The Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman became the 4th highest grosser ever in IPL auction history with Mumbai Indians splurging Rs 15.25 crore on him, while Avesh Khan rewrote history becoming the most expensive uncapped player in history with Lucknow Super Giants shelling out Rs 10 crore for the MP pacer.

We try and look back at all key numbers from IPL 2022 Auction

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys at IPL 2022 Auction

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Status Base Price INR Nationality Type IPL 2021 Team Cost INR Cr C/U/A Ishan Kishan MI 152500000 Sold 2 Cr India WICKETKEEPER MI 15.25 Capped Deepak Chahar CSK 140000000 Sold 2 Cr India BOWLER CSK 14 Capped Shreyas Iyer KKR 122500000 Sold 2 Cr India BATTER DC 12.25 Capped Liam Livingstone PBKS 115000000 Sold 1 Cr England ALL-ROUNDER RR 11.5 Capped Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 107500000 Sold 1 Cr Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER RCB 10.75 Capped Harshal Patel RCB 107500000 Sold 2 Cr India ALL-ROUNDER RCB 10.75 Capped Nicholas Pooran SRH 107500000 Sold 1.5 Cr West Indies WICKETKEEPER PBKS 10.75 Capped Shardul Thakur DC 107500000 Sold 2 Cr India BOWLER CSK 10.75 Capped Lockie Ferguson GT 100000000 Sold 2 Cr New Zealand BOWLER KKR 10 Capped Prasidh Krishna RR 100000000 Sold 1 Cr India BOWLER KKR 10 Capped Avesh Khan LSG 100000000 Sold 20 Lakh India BOWLER DC 10 Uncapped

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among Capped Players

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationality C/U/A Ishan Kishan MI 152500000 2 Cr India Capped Deepak Chahar CSK 140000000 2 Cr India Capped Shreyas Iyer KKR 122500000 2 Cr India Capped Liam Livingstone PBKS 115000000 1 Cr England Capped Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 107500000 1 Cr Sri Lanka Capped Harshal Patel RCB 107500000 2 Cr India Capped Nicholas Pooran SRH 107500000 1.5 Cr West Indies Capped Shardul Thakur DC 107500000 2 Cr India Capped Lockie Ferguson GT 100000000 2 Cr New Zealand Capped Prasidh Krishna RR 100000000 1 Cr India Capped

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among uncapped Players

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationality C/U/A Avesh Khan LSG 100000000 20 Lakh India Uncapped Shahrukh Khan PBKS 90000000 40 Lakh India Uncapped Rahul Tewatia GT 90000000 40 Lakh India Uncapped Rahul Tripathi SRH 85000000 40 Lakh India Uncapped Tim David MI 82500000 40 Lakh Australia Uncapped Shivam Mavi KKR 72500000 40 Lakh India Uncapped Abhishek Sharma SRH 65000000 20 Lakh India Uncapped Deepak Hooda LSG 57500000 75 Lakh India Uncapped Kartik Tyagi SRH 40000000 20 Lakh India Uncapped Harpreet Brar PBKS 38000000 20 Lakh India Uncapped Riyan Parag RR 38000000 30 Lakh India Uncapped

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among Overseas Players

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationalitiy Type C/U/A Liam Livingstone PBKS 115000000 1 Cr England ALL-ROUNDER Capped Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 107500000 1 Cr Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped Nicholas Pooran SRH 107500000 1.5 Cr West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped Lockie Ferguson GT 100000000 2 Cr New Zealand BOWLER Capped Kagiso Rabada PBKS 92500000 2 Cr South Africa BOWLER Capped Jason Holder LSG 87500000 1.5 Cr West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped Shimron Hetmyer RR 85000000 1.5 Cr West Indies BATTER Capped Tim David MI 82500000 40 Lakh Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped Jofra Archer MI 80000000 2 Cr England ALL-ROUNDER Capped Trent Boult RR 80000000 2 Cr New Zealand BOWLER Capped

Top 10 Expensive Batters

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationalitiy Type Shreyas Iyer KKR 122500000 2 Cr India BATTER Shimron Hetmyer RR 85000000 1.5 Cr West Indies BATTER Rahul Tripathi SRH 85000000 40 Lakh India BATTER Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 82500000 2 Cr India BATTER Devdutt Padikkal RR 77500000 2 Cr India BATTER Faf Du Plessis RCB 70000000 2 Cr South Africa BATTER David Warner DC 62500000 2 Cr Australia BATTER Manish Pandey LSG 46000000 1 Cr India BATTER David Miller GT 30000000 1 Cr South Africa BATTER Dewald Brevis MI 30000000 20 Lakh South Africa BATTER

Top 10 Most Expensive Bowlers

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationalitiy Type Deepak Chahar CSK 140000000 2 Cr India BOWLER Shardul Thakur DC 107500000 2 Cr India BOWLER Lockie Ferguson GT 100000000 2 Cr New Zealand BOWLER Prasidh Krishna RR 100000000 1 Cr India BOWLER Avesh Khan LSG 100000000 20 Lakh India BOWLER Kagiso Rabada PBKS 92500000 2 Cr South Africa BOWLER Trent Boult RR 80000000 2 Cr New Zealand BOWLER Josh Hazlewood RCB 77500000 2 Cr Australia BOWLER Mark Wood LSG 75000000 2 Cr England BOWLER Yuzvendra Chahal RR 65000000 2 Cr India BOWLER

Top 10 Most Expensive All-rounders

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationalitiy Type Liam Livingstone PBKS 115000000 1 Cr England ALL-ROUNDER Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 107500000 1 Cr Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Harshal Patel RCB 107500000 2 Cr India ALL-ROUNDER Shahrukh Khan PBKS 90000000 40 Lakh India ALL-ROUNDER Rahul Tewatia GT 90000000 40 Lakh India ALL-ROUNDER Jason Holder LSG 87500000 1.5 Cr West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Washington Sundar SRH 87500000 1.5 Cr India ALL-ROUNDER Krunal Pandya LSG 82500000 2 Cr India ALL-ROUNDER Tim David MI 82500000 40 Lakh Australia ALL-ROUNDER Nitish Rana KKR 80000000 1 Cr India ALL-ROUNDER

Top 10 Most Expensive Wicketkeepers

Most Expensive Buys Country-wise

Player Name IPL 2022 Team Cost INR Base Price INR Nationalitiy Type C/U/A Mohammad Nabi KKR 10000000 1 Cr Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped Tim David MI 82500000 40 Lakh Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped Mustafizur Rahman DC 20000000 2 Cr Bangladesh BOWLER Capped Liam Livingstone PBKS 115000000 1 Cr England ALL-ROUNDER Capped Ishan Kishan MI 152500000 2 Cr India WICKETKEEPER Capped Lockie Ferguson GT 100000000 2 Cr New Zealand BOWLER Capped Kagiso Rabada PBKS 92500000 2 Cr South Africa BOWLER Capped Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 107500000 1 Cr Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped Nicholas Pooran SRH 107500000 1.5 Cr West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped

