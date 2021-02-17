IPL Auctions 2021: Auction Briefing Ahead of Big Day Completed - See Pics The franchise briefing, where the IPL governing council explains the auction rules ahead of the IPL 2021 Player Auction was completed on Wednesday night in Chennai.

The Auction briefing for the franchises, where the IPL governing council explains the auction rules ahead of the IPL 2021 Player Auction was completed on Wednesday night in Chennai.

The official handle of the IPL shared some pictures from the event.

See pics (courtesy IPL):

Here are some details about the auction.

When and where is the IPL auction for IPL 2021?

The IPL auctions for 2021 season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 auction start?

3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the IPL 2021 auction live?

Live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 auction online?

Available on Hotstar.

Is it a mega auction?

No, the auction for the 2021 season is not a mega auction. However, there are still quite a few star players available to be picked.

How many players are set to be auctioned?

A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the event. However that list was cut down to 292 after the franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Who are the players with maximum base price?

INR 2 Crore is the highest base price with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Who are the big names in the auction?

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson