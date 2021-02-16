IPL Auctions 2021: CSK Don't Need a Revamp, Just Get Shane Watson's Replacement-Gautam Gambhir Former India opener and one of the IPL title-winning captains Gautam Gambhir has said that Chennai Super Kings don't have to go for the jugular and should just focus on getting a replacement of Australian opener Shane Watson.

Speaking on Star Sport's Cricket Connected, Gambhir said: "Most importantly, I think they need to have a replacement straightaway for Shane Watson because obviously, that is one area. Plus, they didn’t have Suresh Raina last time around. So, Suresh Raina will be available. We are only talking about CSK because they haven’t qualified for the first time in the playoffs. That’s why there’s so much of talk and that’s when you’re playing away from home and your strength of the squad has always been built around the conditions you got to cater to – that’s Chepauk where it’s going to start spinning and gripping. That’s how MS plays his cricket over such a long period of time whenever he has captained the Chennai Super Kings. So yes, he might look at an off-spinner because Harbhajan Singh has been released, Shane Watson and probably another all-rounder or a backup for someone like Dwayne Bravo, because probably age is catching up on him as well. He’s not the same what he used to be."

He further said that he doesn't see too much of chopping and changing in the team setup. "So, probably there could be an all-rounder and plus an overseas batter, because there are two overseas batters normally who open for CSK. There’s not going to be too many changes to be honest. Most importantly, they should have a smaller squad, because this is only an auction for one season. After this season, there’s going to be a bigger auction. So, I don’t think CSK will have an overall revamp.”

Speaking about the youngsters of the side, he said one shouldn't forget that Chennai started winning in the later part of IPL 2020 thanks to their youngsters who performed when CSK were already out of the tournament.

"It’s very easy once you’re out of the competition because there’s not a lot of pressure, you can go out and play freely. Once you start the competition, there’s a lot of expectation from CSK, that’s when the youngsters will develop under pressure and perform when there’s a lot of expectation – that’s going to be a completely different ball game. If you see a lot of young players who contributed in the later half of the competition, was only when CSK was out of the playoffs race. So, this time around, Suresh Raina coming back will be a huge boost for CSK because he plays T20 cricket really well and he’s done a lot of good things for CSK. At the same time, they will have new players coming in, whether it’s a replacement for Shane Watson or probably an off-spinner or an all-rounder. So, when new players come in, obviously they will bring new ideas, they bring new energy as well. I am sure those are the areas CSK will be looking for.”