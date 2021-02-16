IPL Auctions 2021 Live Streaming: Where & When to Watch the Auctions Live Owing to the pandemic, this will be a 'mini' auction and there will be just 292 players (164 Indian, 125 overseas and 3 Associate) that will go under the hammer and this will give the squads the ability to find the winning core before the next big auction.

The IPL 2021 auction is slated to be held on February 18. Now, it needs to be said here that this will not be a mega auction and this means that franchises will be aiming to plug a number of holes in their squad.

Owing to the pandemic, this will be a 'mini' auction and there will be just 292 players (164 Indian, 125 overseas and 3 Associate) that will go under the hammer and this will give the squads the ability to find the winning core before the next big auction.As was the scene in the previous season, every franchise can have up to 25 players in their squad with no more than 8 overseas players. Also, the value of the roster cannot go beyond INR 85 crore.

A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered themselves for the IPL 2021 auction and the list was pruned to 292 last week. There are only 2 Indians - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - have set their base price at Rs 2 crore. Besides these Indian players, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have always set their base price at the highest bracket as well. 12 players are in the auction list have set their base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers that have registered themselves at a base price of INR 1 crore

42-year-old Nayan Doshi, who was also one of the players to registered, has been listed at a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs. He will be the oldest player up for grabs at the event.

When and where is the IPL auctions for IPL 2021?

The IPL auctions for 2021 IPL season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 auction start?

The IPL auctions for 2021 IPL season will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the IPL 2021 auction live?

The IPL 2021 auction will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 auction online?

The online streaming of IPL 2021 Auction will be available on Hotstar.