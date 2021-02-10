IPL Auctions 2021: Players Mumbai Indians Should Buy at the Auctions Known as one of the best T20 sides in the world, Mumbai Indians have released seven players from their squad. Four among them are pacers: Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Known as one of the best T20 sides in the world, Mumbai Indians have released seven players from their squad. Four among them are pacers: Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Undoubtedly, they will be looking to fill in the gaps in their bowling department with the core of the team still intact. So that leaves them with seven spots to fill. Here are the seven cricketers who can fill the gaps. The Defending Champions also have four OVERSEAS SLOTS available.

Dale Steyn For Lasith Malinga (Overseas): Experience for experience. If ever there was a like for like replacement for Lasith Malinga then it was Dale Steyn. As far as we know, Malinga had already past his prime so anyone coming in for him must be encouraged to take up a mentoring role. Who could be better than Steyn himself?

Harry Gurney for Mitchell McClenaghan (Overseas): The Kiwi McClenaghan can be replaced with this 34-year-old Englishmen. Both are of same age but when it comes to experience, Gurney comes in with loads of it as he had spent the prime of his career playing T20 cricket in England. Released by KKR, age is not in Gurney’s favour but he can be a good first change bowler for MI.

Isuru Udana for Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas): Isuru Udana made waves last year when RCB picked him in their squad. He ended being the only Sri Lankan player to play the IPL in UAE but in a strange decision, RCB chose to drop him within a year. No worries, he can be a handy pick for replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile who was impressive in IPL 2020 playoffs against Delhi Capitals.

Keemo Paul for Sherfane Rutherford (Overseas): Dropping Rutherford was rather easy for Mumbai Indians. The 22-year-old hasn’t played a single game which shows he was never a first-choice player. He can be subbed by his compatriot Keemo Paul who can bat explosively lower down the order and can quickly slip in some few overs in the middle.

Umesh Yadav for James Pattinson: Express pace of Umesh Yadav can be a great alternative for Pattinson. The Australian was included in the side as Malinga pulled out from IPL 2020 and the now that the Aussie cricketer has himself pulled out for 2021 edition, we tip Yadav to fill in for him.

Prithviraj Yarra for Digvijay Deshmukh: Last year Mumbai Indians released a video of young Deshmukh bowling under the supervision of Zaheer Khan. Months later, the youngster was released from the setup. One reason could be his relative inexperience. (He made his debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali in 2019) and hasn’t played much cricket in past one year. SRH’s Prithviraj Yarra, who made his debut in Ranji Trophy 2017, can be a good substitute.

Tajinder Dhillon for Prince Balwant Rai Singh: Singh, a young pacer from Sangrur, Panjab landed an IPL contract despite not playing a single First-Class game. The idea for him was to warm the benches initially and then pick on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Tajinder Dhillon(KXIP) who made his first class debut in 2016-17, can come in handy for him. His batting skills will only add to the repertoire.

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.

Players Released: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Budget Remaining: Rs 15.35 cr

Remaining slots:7

Overseas Slots: 4