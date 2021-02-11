IPL Auctions 2021: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Should Buy at the Auctions

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL Auctions 2021: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Should Buy at the Auctions
There is hardly any doubt that Sunrisers Hyderbad have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the IPL over the years, perhaps after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. If not the final, they never quite disappoint their fans and make it to the play offs regularly. In 2020 too, after starting slowly, they managed to finish third.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
There is hardly any doubt that Sunrisers Hyderbad have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the IPL over the years, perhaps after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. If not the final, they never quite disappoint their fans and make it to the play offs regularly. In 2020 too, after starting slowly, they managed to finish third.
ALSO READ - India vs England: I Think Virat Kohli Will Step Down from His Role, Predicts Panesar
But that doesn't mean, SRH have the strongest team on paper. In fact, for the longest time, they haven't had decent batsmen in the middle-order. This is one issue, they would like to address in the coming IPL auctions 2021 on February 18.
Kedar Devdhar
This Baroda batsman has been on the domestic scene for a number of years, but is showing consistency now. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy he impressed one and all with his attacking play and scored two fifties -- 99 and 64. Apart from that he had a couple of 40s to his name as well. With a low budget in mind, he could well be on the wishlist of SRH.
Avi Barot
Gujarat player Barot gave some strong performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With his career strike-rate almost touching 150, he could just be the player that SRH are looking for, in their middle-order. He scored a 122 and 93 in the SMAT.
Shivam Dube
A hard-hitting all-rounder, Dube has been released by the RCB, and must be SRH radar, for his hard-hitting abilities and wicket-taking prowess. He also has international experience under his belt, which could work well for the franchise.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Big Blow to Team India's Chances as Star All-rounder Ruled Out - Report
Mustafizur Rahman
The Bangladeshi speedster could not play in the IPL 2020, as he didn't get the NOC from his board. Now could be a part of the Orange team once again as SRH must be on the lookout for an overseas pacer. Rahman fits the bill perfectly as he has played for SRH earlier, and picked loads of wickets.
Chris Morris
SRH, even though have excellent bowling reserves, but a bowler with some batting capabilities might come in handy to them. Morris is one such player, who could purely play as a lower-order batsman too, giving the cushion of four overs. If SRH can get Morris, they will add a lot more balance to their side, since Mitchell Marsh is not that reliable after all.
Players Retained: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Player Released: Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj
Budget Remaining:Rs 10.75 cr
Remaining slots - Overall: 3, Overseas: 1
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking