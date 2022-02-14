IPL Auctions 2022: 'Remember Going to See Their Games Right After Practice'-Punjab Kings' Rajangad Bawa

Rajangad Bawa was following the IPL auctions very carefully in Bhubaneshwar, his base for Ranji Trophy 2022. He might have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup, but this was absolutely new for him. He listed at 20 lakh, but he saw his value go up to as much as INR 2 Cr—the price at which he was bought by Punjab Kings. It was a three way-battle for the youngster who saw himself chased by Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. But he will be glad he will be representing his home state of Punjab.

“I am excited to be given a chance in Punjab Kings. It has been my favourite team for a long time. I remember going to see their games right after practice in the evening, and I will be wearing a Punjab Kings jersey now,” Bawa told Hindustan Times.

He came in the limelight for the first time when he slammed 162* off 108 balls against Uganda at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He surpassed the individual score of 155 set by Shikhar Dhawan in the process, now he will be sharing the dressing room with him. “I will have such great international cricketers around me during IPL. I can learn so much from Kumble as well,” Bawa said.

“Players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, etc., have been my U-19 idols. I hope to do well in whatever chances I get. Playing Ranji and then IPL will be big for me. Like my grandfather, I want to play for India senior team one day,” he added.

Earlier his teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar also found a team in Chennai Superkings at the IPL auctions. It turned out to be his father’s favourite side. “More than money, for me, playing is important. These things will come as long as I am performing. So, my only focus will be on doing well in my cricket,” asserted the youngster.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here