Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

IPL Best Tournament in the World for Me Barring World Cups: Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the best tournament in the world besides the two World Cups.

Cricketnext Staff |May 23, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
IPL Best Tournament in the World for Me Barring World Cups: Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the best tournament in the world besides the two World Cups.

Buttler, whose performances in the IPL helped him cement a place in the England side across formats, also said that it helped English cricket grow.

"There's no doubt that it (IPL) has helped English cricket grow and the numbers of players who were involved in the last few years," Buttler said in the BBC Podcast 'The Doosra'.

"It was something I was desperate to play. For me it's the best tournament in the world, taking out the World Cups," he added.

Buttler further added that the league is like the fantasy cricket he aspired to play as kid, with all of the top stars of the game from around the globe coming together.

"Some of the match ups you get to see in the IPL are great. Bangalore has been amongst the top three teams with (Virat) Kohli, AB (de Villiers) and (Chris) Gayle coming up and then to see them up against a (Jasprit) Bumrah or a Dale Steyn or (Lasith) Malinga.

"As a kid growing up that is what you want to play - fantasy cricket. Mix all the teams together what it will be like if Kohli and de Villiers play together," he added.

Buttler said that former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, who once advocated for the creation of a separate window for the IPL, helped pave the way for English players to be a part of the cash-rich tournament.

"English cricket has got quite an interesting history with the IPL. The documentary about Kevin Pietersen and how he wanted to get involved and the road blocks he faced," he said.

"He really paved the way for a lot of us to go and now play in the IPL with more blessing from English cricket. He is a pioneer in building the steps in place to realise just how important the IPL is for developing cricketers," the 29-year old added.

England cricket teamIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Jos ButtlerKevin Pietersen

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more