IPL-bound Chris Gayle Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Attending Usain Bolt's Birthday Party
Recently, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for Covid-19. That put fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle at risk of contracting the virus, since the latter reportedly attended Bolt's birthday party. Gayle is all set to appear in the IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab, but his chances could have been jeopardised, had he tested positive.
