IPL-bound Chris Gayle Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Attending Usain Bolt's Birthday Party

Recently, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for Covid-19. That put fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle at risk of contracting the virus, since the latter reportedly attended Bolt's birthday party. Gayle is all set to appear in the IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab, but his chances could have been jeopardised, had he tested positive.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
IPL-bound Chris Gayle Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Attending Usain Bolt's Birthday Party

Recently, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for Covid-19. That put fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle at risk of contracting the virus, since the latter reportedly attended Bolt's birthday party. Gayle is all set to appear in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab, but his chances could have been jeopardised, had he tested positive.

ALSO READ - Usain Bolt Awaiting Results after Reports of Him Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Says Will Self Isolate

But Gayle, announced on social media, that his results have come negative. “Couple days ago. 1st Covid-19 test.. Before travel I need 2 negative test,” one of his posts ready. In another post, Gayle wrote, “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative.”

He also wrote, “I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again… nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me!.”

As far as Bolt is concerned, he announced on Saturday that he has tested positive, that he’s asymptomatic and has been advised home quarantine. At the party, it is believed that Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen and Leon Bailey were also in attendance.

“Good morning everybody I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday,” Bolt said in a video shared on the social media.

ALSO READ - My Preparation Wasn't Up to the Mark, Ouster from Team Gave me Time to Improve: India Keeper Sushma Verma

“[I’m] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health.

“Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there. Alright, cool.”

