CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL Chennai Weather Update: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Weather Report

IPL Chennai Weather Update: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Weather Report

IPL Chennai Weather Update: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Weather Report

The weather at the Chepauk Stadium during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 36°c and a minimum temperature of 27° c.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on April 17, Saturday. Mumbai will be entering the contest after scripting a scintillating win against Kolkata Knight Riders by ten runs. Playing in Chennai, MI has experienced a decent outing thus far as they lost their first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore but won against KKR. SRH, on the other hand, will be low on confidence as they lost their first two games of IPL 2021 against KKR and RCB respectively.

Though the records suggest that the teams batting second have better chances of winning the game, the team winning the toss can elect to bat first. The decision can be inspired by the fact that the team batting first has won three out of the four IPL 2021 matches played at the stadium.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Report

The weather at the Chepauk Stadium during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 36°c and a minimum temperature of 27° c. The humidity percentage will be about 60% with the cloud amount around 6%.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The slow and sluggish pitch of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai can again make the life of batsmen difficult. As seen in the past four matches hosted in the same venue, the bowlers are expected to rule the show especially the spinners who will be getting some assistance from the surface. Thus, the viewers should brace themselves for another low-scoring thriller. Meanwhile, the batters can also shine but they will have to keep their calm and should not lose their wicket while playing some rash shot.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches