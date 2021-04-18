IPL Chennai Weather Update: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Weather Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their third match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The play-off will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18, Sunday. Thus far in the T20 Extravaganza, the Bangalore outfit has experienced a dream run as they won their first two league games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. KKR on the other hand won their first match against Hyderabad but faced defeat in the next game against MI.

The captain winning the toss will be looking forward to putting the total on the board first because in the last four matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the team batting first has won the game. It has been seen that the slow and sluggish pitch of Chennai has made the life of the batsmen difficult in the second half of the second innings which has resulted in the collapse of the batting line-up.

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Report

The weather during the clash is expected to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 33°c and minimum temperature of 29°c. The chances of rain disturbing the game are extremely slim as the expected precipitation falling is 0.00 mm.

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to behave in the same manner as in the last four matches played at the venue. The slow and sluggish pitch is expected to pose problems for the batters while the spin will be a significant factor. As seen in the previous games played at the stadium, it will be easier to score runs in the first ten overs of both the games while the bowlers are expected to rule the show in the second-half.

