IPL Chennai Weather Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Weather Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14, Wednesday. After winning their first game against MI, RCB will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be looking forward to opening their account in the IPL 2021 points table as they ended up on the losing side in their first match against KKR.

In the previous two games played at the stadium, the two teams winning the toss have experienced contrasting fortunes. In the first match in Chennai between RCB and MI, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. The decision proved to be a good one considering RCB won the game by two wickets. However, in the second game, SRH skipper David Warner also elected to bowl first in Chennai but they lost the game by ten runs. Despite the aforementioned facts, the team winning the toss will fancy fielding first as it is believed that there can be a factor of dew in the second innings of the match which can make things easy for the batting side.

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Report

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chepauk as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai definitely provides some assistance to the bowlers, especially the spinners. The battle between SRH and RCB will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have two celebrated spin bowlers in the form of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, the batsmen can also put up a good show in the stadium as seen in the last match but they should give time to themselves to get settled on the pitch before executing some power-hitting.

