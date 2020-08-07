IPL Clash: England's White-Ball Tour of India Postponed Till Early 2021

England's white-ball tour of India scheduled for September-October has been postponed to early 2021, the two cricket boards confirmed on Friday (August 7).
The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is.
"BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021," ECB said in a statement.
Tom Harrison, ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, said:
"Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible.”
Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, said:
"The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.
"I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one."
The frontline white-ball players from both countries will be busy in September-October in the Indian Premier League, which is set to happen in UAE.
The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 and run till November 10, subject to clearance from the Indian government.
