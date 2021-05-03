IPL KKR vs RCB Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates - Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for Covid-19: Reports

IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier have Tested Positive for Covid-19 and few players are under isolation.

IPL 2021 Match 30 between Kolkata Knight Rider and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been rescheduled after several players and staff from KKR camp reportedly fell ill.

Cricbuzz reports that ‘some sort of communication has gone from the BCCI office to Ahmedabad’ and local organisers, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have been told that the game will be rescheduled.

Players and staff are in isolation and as per reports Australian Pat Cummins is one of the players to have tested positive for Covid-19.

KKR features prominent overseas players including Cummins, skipper Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Sunil Nairne, alongside Indian internationals Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik.

KKR are placed seventh in the points tally and RCB third.

