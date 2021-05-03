IPL KKR vs RCB Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates - Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for Covid-19: Reports

12:38 (IST)
The latest development comes as a huge blow for IPL, which has already seen several players withdrawing from the ongoing season owing to Covid-19. Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye, RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson decided to cut short their Indian Premier League (IPL) stint due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India along with two officials. Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel. Menon’s mother and wife have tested positive for the deadly virus and he has a kid to look after. So he has flew home to Indore to be with his family. On the other hand, Reiffel informed the BCCI that he was anxious of not being able to return home with Australia banning flights from India till May 15 and thus left few days back.