IPL KKR vs RCB Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates - Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for Covid-19: Reports

IPL 2021 Match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad is rescheduled after a player tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

12:38 (IST)

The latest development comes as a huge blow for IPL, which has already seen several players withdrawing from the ongoing season owing to Covid-19.  Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye, RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson decided to cut short their Indian Premier League (IPL) stint due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India along with two officials. Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel. Menon’s mother and wife have tested positive for the deadly virus and he has a kid to look after. So he has flew home to Indore to be with his family.  On the other hand, Reiffel informed the BCCI that he was anxious of not being able to return home with Australia banning flights from India till May 15 and thus left few days back.

12:30 (IST)

"Two members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID but we are waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier," a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity to PTI

12:29 (IST)

IPL Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: BCCI is expected to make an announcement soon on this

12:25 (IST)

IPL Live Updates: Both Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier may have got infected when have gone out of the bubble for injury scans 

12:23 (IST)

IPL Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: It is understood that two players of the KKR team Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for Covid-19

12:22 (IST)

Cricbuzz reports that 'some sort of communication has gone from the BCCI office to Ahmedabad' and local organisers, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have been told that the game will be rescheduled.

12:21 (IST)

12:21 (IST)

