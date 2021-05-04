IPL Covid-19 Crisis Highlights: No Bubble Breach by Varun Chakravarthy, KKR in Hard Quarantine

15:06 (IST)

DDCA too is dealing with COVID-19 cases with as many as five members belonging to the ground staff being infected. They all were on match duty when Rajasthan Royals took on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon in Delhi. There are chances they may have come into contact with the players and support staff. “It’s confirmed that five DDCA ground staff tested Covid positive. They were on duty on the ground on the last IPL Match (RR vs SRH) at Kotla. Since they were on ground duty, there are chances that they must have come in contact with players and team staff,” a DDCA official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.