IPL Covid-19 Crisis Highlights: No Bubble Breach by Varun Chakravarthy, KKR in Hard Quarantine

IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: It is being reported that the three members of the CSK contingent to test positive are CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath, Bowling coach L Balaji and one maintenance staff
Now, after confirmed Covid-19 cases in KKR camp, it is being reported the three members of the CSK contingent have also tested positive. However, none of them are players. As per InsideSport, 5 DDCA ground staffs on duty during RR v SRH have also tested Covid -19 positive
BCCI also have put out an official confirmation that Kolkata Knight Rider vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is rescheduled after two players – Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for Covid-19. The release alos confirms that all other team members have tested negative.
Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier have Tested Positive for Covid-19 and few players are under isolation.
IPL 2021 Match 30 between Kolkata Knight Rider and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been rescheduled after several players and staff from KKR camp reportedly fell ill.
Cricbuzz reports that ‘some sort of communication has gone from the BCCI office to Ahmedabad’ and local organisers, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have been told that the game will be rescheduled.
Players and staff are in isolation and as per reports Australian Pat Cummins is one of the players to have tested positive for Covid-19.
KKR features prominent overseas players including Cummins, skipper Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Sunil Nairne, alongside Indian internationals Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik.
KKR are placed seventh in the points tally and RCB third.
