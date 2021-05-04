T20 CARNIVAL

IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: BCCI Failed to Act on IPL GC's Proposal to Move IPL 2021 to UAE - Report

IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: The Covid-19 crisis in the IPL has deepened after two KKR players test positive, two from CSK camp also tested positive along with a few DDCA ground staff.

It is being reported that the IPL governing council had made the proposal to move IPL 2021 to UAE owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country before the start of the tournament but BCCI failed to act on the proposal. As per TOI, the council headed by Karnataka's Brijesh Patel had feared that things would not be managable in the 2nd wave broke out.    

While some who have experienced life in a bio-bubble say that it is 100 per cent safe, some others feel safer in it rather than even in their own homes. A few others also say that life in the bubble is not 100 per cent safe, citing the example of Kiran More, the former India wicketkeeper who is currently Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant, testing positive just before IPL began this season. More was the only one among the entire MI contingent to test positive despite being in the team bubble and not stepping out of it, even not going out of his team hotel room except for practice sessions.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji testing positive for COVID-19 has left the BCCI in a fix about the next few IPL games in Delhi after postponement of Monday’s evening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.While the entire KKR team has gone for a six-day hard quarantine, starting Sunday, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive for COVID-19, Balaji, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings dug-out has gone into isolation after returning with two RT-PCR positives on Monday.

IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: BCCI Failed to Act on IPL GC's Proposal to Move IPL 2021 to UAE - Report

IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: The Covid-19 crisis in the IPL has deepened after two KKR players test positive, two from CSK camp also tested positive along with a few DDCA ground staff. DC have also been asked to quarantine because they played their last game against KKR – the match featured Varun Chakravarthy, who is one of the two players to have tested positive.

News coming in that, The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 could be entirely moved to Mumbai from this weekend, with COVID-19 positive cases emerging within IPL bubbles, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Mumbai has three venues – Wankhede stadium, DY Patil stadium and Brabourne stadium. The move is being contemplated after two players in Kolkata Knight Riders – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for the virus in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji too tested positive in Delhi along with the team’s bus cleaner.

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday, urging it to direct the Centre, the city government and cricketing bodies BCCI and DDCA to immediately stop the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to be held in the national capital.

The petition, filed by a lawyer, was listed for hearing before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who said it appeared to be in the nature of a PIL in view of the reliefs sought and directed that it be listed before the appropriate bench.The plea was moved by Karan S Thukral, a lawyer, who has contended that conducting IPL matches in Delhi at a time when the city is grappling with a shortage of beds, oxygen, essential medicines and people are cremating their loved ones is ‘unreasonable and unjustified’.

