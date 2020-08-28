Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL CSK Team Squad 2020: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings Look to Return to Old Ways

Can Chennai Super Kings repeat 2018 in this year's IPL? MS Dhoni-led side will have to be extra wary of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Can Chennai Super King retur to old ways?

They once used to be the most successful team in the IPL. There was a time when Chennai Super Kings was the team to look out for. They set the standards for the shortest format of the game. Alas, no longer. As of 2020, Mumbai Indians, and not Chennai Super Kings, rule the roost in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma and his men have four IPL trophies (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) and no surprises CSK will have to be wary of their arch-rivals if they want to return to old ways.

Also read: Bowling-Heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad Looks Vulnerable in the Middle

CSK must take inspiration from their 2018 IPL success when the ‘Dad’s Army’ stunned everyone and clinched the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This how their team stack up for IPL 2020:

MS Dhoni(C), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagdeesan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, P Sai Kishore.

Chennai has a solid line up of explosive batters in the hut. At the top Shane Watson can bat oppositions out of the game, he will be ably supported by South African Faf du Plessis.

In the middle, the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina can lay a solid platform before ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni can finish off the innings.

Bowling department looks spin-heavy with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh in presence. He along with Imran Tahir can be very effective in putting the brakes on opposition. Add a Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, a Karn Sharma and you get a formidable spinning line-up to choose from.

The pace battery will be led by Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Chahar can be very effective executing the slow ball and the pacer picked up 22 wickets last season.

