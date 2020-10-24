IPL CSK vs MI: Virender Sehwag says MS Dhoni Must Be Feeling Let Down By The Younger Lot After Their Recent Defeat

Currently, CSK is at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. The team has played 11 matches so far, losing eight and winning three, with only six points on the table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni are having a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year. They had a morally crushing defeat on October 23 when the team played against Mumbai Indians, who won by 10 wickets.

Weighing in on the CSK defeat, former batsman Virender Sehwag said that Dhoni would be feeling let down by the younger lot. He said that Dhoni would have been satisfied if the new players had put a respectable score on the board.

Sehwag said that Dhoni must be disappointed after the performance of the younger players. He said, “This loss against Mumbai will hurt for a very long time. This hurts even more as MS Dhoni might feel that I have tried my youngsters today and they have disappointed me once again.”

Sehwag’s comment comes after Dhoni's statement that the team is hurting after the defeat.

However, speaking at the post match conference, the CSK skipper also insisted that the team has tried to perform. He said, “You can't always think the result will go your way. Even when you're hurting, you try to smile and take it on the chin. I feel the boys have done that, they've tried to perform.”

In the CSK vs MI match, Dhoni had selected Ruturaj Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan for the playing XI but the two batsmen could not open their account. Shane Watson was dropped from the playing eleven and Sam Curran was demoted to the lower order for this match.

Currently, CSK is at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. The team has played 11 matches so far, losing eight and winning three, with only six points on the table.

The three-time IPL winner has had an abysmal performance this year. Dhoni is playing IPL after retiring from all the other formats of international cricket in August 2020.

A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers 👌👌#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Yl34xsh4OH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

MS Dhoni also gave his jersey to Hardik and Krunal Pandya after the end of yesterday’s match. His act has sparked rumours that Dhoni might be retiring from IPL as well.