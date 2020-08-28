Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL DC Team Squad 2020: Batting-Heavy Delhi Capitals Have the Firepower to Make an Impact

Rahane, who joined Delhi Capitals this year, may find it difficult to find a slot in the top order as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are set to open the batting with Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant being next in line.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
The Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals had an impressive season in 2019, and in the IPL 2020 will look to go one better and into the finals as they look to win their first ever title. The Delhi franchise have not made it to the final either but with one of white-ball cricket's most decorated captains, Ricky Ponting, in their think tank for a second successive season, they'll be more confident of breaking the barrier.

Only recently did England's Jason Roy pull out forcing Delhi to bring in Australian Daniel Sams.

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

There is plenty of experience in the side with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, all of whom will also be tasked with scoring the bulk of the runs as they are likely to play more often than not. Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey is also known to use the long handle well and along with Marcus Stoinis will almost always be required to up the ante in the death overs.

Among the bowlers, Delhi are well placed with three seasoned spinners in Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and R Ashwin in conditions that are likely to help spin bowling. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul bring to the table plenty of experience as well, leaving the former Australian captain quite a selection headache.

On paper, Delhi come across as a difficult opposition and will look to ensure that they walk the talk as well beginning September 19.

Asked about his role in the team, Rahane said: "I don't know. We have to wait and watch as we start our practice sessions, then only we will have that communication.

"I have opened throughout my career and I have enjoyed that. But (it is) completely up to the team management as to what role they want to give me in the team. I will 100 per cent do that," the 32-year-old told mediapersons in a web conference on Thursday.

