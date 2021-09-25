IPL, DC vs RR Probable XIs: Question Over Marcus Stoinis' Fitness, Rajashan Royals May go Unchanged

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals square off in what will be the 36th match of the ongoing IPL 2021. Both DC and RC have made a winning start to the UAE leg of the T20 league and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

DC continue to be the team to beat this IPL as they showed during their performance against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week in a crushing eight-wicket win. That saw them reclaim the top spot in the points table with 14 points from seven wins in nine games. One more win will mean they will have all sealed a playoffs spot.

But they have an injury concern in Marcus Stoinis who pulled out midway through his over against SRH and was replaced by Steve Smith. He has a hamstring issue and should the allrounder not be available, Smith may get a game,

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk & captain), Marcus Stoinis/Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

RR on the other snatched win from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings thanks to a terrific final over from their young pacer Kartik Tyagi. The match slipped on several occasions from their grip and captain Sanju Samson must have had a good chat with his players about the mistakes they should have definitely avoided. One of the biggest concerns will be their catching - they dropped four catches during the entire match - three of them of PBKS captain KL Rahul alone.

There aren’t any injury concerns in the camp and RR may take the field with the same playing XI.

RR Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk and captain), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here