Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL, DC vs SRH Match in Delhi Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 11:48 PM IST

Match 16, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 04 April, 2019

Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:24(IST)


  9th win for SRH vs Delhi in IPL — the joint- most for them against any team along with Kings XI Punjab.
·         4th win out of 5 IPL matches against Delhi at Kotla.
o   Their only defeat vs Delhi at Kotla came in 2017.
·         5th win at Kotla in IPL out of 7 matches for SRH
 

23:20(IST)

FOUR SIX! Well, certainly no pressure on Nabi. First, gets one to rush past mid-wicket for a boundary and then ends the game with an upper cut which goes all the way for a six! Sunrisers Hyderabad win this one by five wickets and continue their winning momentum. Delhi meanwhile have now lost two in a row

23:15(IST)

FOUR! That's the boundary which was required for Sunrisers Hyderabad, again Morris goes for the slower short ball but Nabi gets some bat on it and the ball goes past Pant for a boundary. Just 10 runs needed now

23:12(IST)

Good over that from Rabada as he concedes only 3 runs in that one, but no wicket. The Sunrisers dugout certainly looking extremely relaxed at the moment. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 114/5 after 17 overs here

23:09(IST)

Experience of Yusuf Pathan will be key here, if Capitals can get him in the next over, we might well have a game on here. Will be interesting to see how he faces the pace of Rabada here

23:06(IST)

WICKET! Deepak Hooda departs now, that's not the shot that was needed at this moment. Yusuf Pathan had already gotten a boundary there, Deepak Hooda looks to find another boundary but hits it in the air. Rabada comes underneath that one and takes a good catch. SRH are 111/5 here, 19 needed from final 4 overs

23:00(IST)

WICKET! Is there another late collapse going on here, Vijay Shankar departs now. The ball just holding after pitching there and that's what leads to Shankar's downfall. He hits it straight to Axar Patel, who this time completes the catch. 29 needed from 33 balls here with two new batsmen

22:58(IST)

Shreyas Iyer drops a sitter there at extra cover, Delhi really need to hold onto these catches if they are to make a game out of this one. Good over from Tewatia as he concedes just 5 runs there, 30 needed from 36 here

22:54(IST)

WICKET! Manish Pandey departs now, he looks to go after Ishant Sharma here but hits it from the inner half of the bat. Good catch at the deep square leg boundary by Prithvi Shaw. Delhi fighting to stay in this one here. 35 required from 42 balls still

22:47(IST)

Tewatia bowls  a tight over there but not something that should worry the Sunrisers at the moment, they can afford a few quite overs at the moment. SRH are currently 90/2 after 14 overs here

22:44(IST)

Easy six singles for Hyderabad in that over from Axar Patel. Sunrisers Hyderabad are doing it easily at the moment here. just 43 runs required from final 9 overs here. Can they be a twist in the tale?

22:39(IST)

FOUR! Much needed for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he gets one over extra cover for a boundary. Shreyas Iyer using attacking fields here and that means there are gaps if you take risks here

22:33(IST)

Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey are the batsmen in for Sunrisers Hyderabad here, this is still Hyderabad's game you have to say. They just need to play proper cricketing shots here and they will win this easy but as we know, funnier things have happened!

22:29(IST)

WICKET! Warner's torrid stay at the crease comes to an end, now some hope for Delhi Capitals maybe. Warner looks to force the matters but hits it flat and hard, straight to Morris at mid off. Warner departs for 10 and SRH are 68/2

22:24(IST)

WICKET! That's the one Delhi Capitals needed, but Bairstow might have already done the job here. Tewatia gets him with a straighter one as Bairstow misses and is wrapped on the pads. He immediately asks for a review as he thinks there is an outside edge. He is absolutely convinced, but snicko shows nothing. He has to walk back for 48 and SRH are 64/1

22:17(IST)

Bairstow is absolutely flying here, welcomes Rabada with a couple of boundaries straight down the ground and then gets an outside edge which flies for a boundary. Picks a single on the last ball and after the powerplay, Sunrisers Hyderabad have already reached 62/0 here. That's almost half the chase. Just 68 required from 14 overs here.

22:10(IST)

That might well be the game for Sunrisers Hyderabad there, some really ordinary bowling from Chris Morris there and he concedes 16 runs in that over! Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a flier here, they are 36/0 after 4 overs here

22:06(IST)

Couple of tight deliveries from Lamichanne here to end the over but one horror of a review from the Capitals spinner. Warner went for the sweep and missed it, the ball was pitching way outside the leg-stump but. Lamichanne almost convinces Iyer to go for a review. Delhi lose their review early here and SRH are 20/0 after 3 overs

22:03(IST)

SIX FOUR! No holding down Bairstow here, gets first one right out of the screws against Lamichanne and that goes straight into the third tier. After that, he hits the googly towards mid-wicket for a boundary. 

22:00(IST)

Good over though from Axar Patel here, he concedes just 1 run in that one. After a couple of overs here, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 7/0. Capitals need early wickets here, that's the only way they are going to get something out of this game!

21:59(IST)

DROPPED! Axar Patel comes into the attack but drops a return catch, though that was hit hard but straight back to the bowler. He got his hand but the ball hit the hard part and bounced out. He also seems to be in some pain here. 

21:56(IST)

Good first over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad here, Jonny Bairstow brings out the big sweep and finds the boundary behind square leg. Warner also bringing out the reverse sweep early in the proceedings. Sunrisers are 6/0 after the 1st over here

21:52(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome back for the second innings, it will be important for Capitals to get some early wickets here. 130 can certainly be a challenging total given how the pitch has played so far

21:42(IST)

Things could have been worse for the home team if not for Axar's 13-ball 23. SRH bowlers made the most of this track and were also helped by Delhi batsmen. Apart from Iyer, almost every Delhi batsman departed while playing some ugly shot. They will need early wickets if they want to comeback in this game.

21:39(IST)

Superb stuff from Axar! The left-hander tonks two maximums in the final over and has pushed Delhi to 129 for 8. 

21:33(IST)

Another one bites the dust! Morris tries to go over cover but got timing in his shot and ended up offering a simple catch to the fielder. Axar, however, managed to collect a boundary towards deep extra cover. 19 gone, DC are 115 for 7.

21:28(IST)

Good comeback from Sandeep after getting smashed for a six in the second delivery. 18 overs done and Delhi are 105 for 6.

21:26(IST)

Morris gets one on his length and smokes it over deep mid-wicket for a six. They will need a plenty of those.

21:24(IST)

Take a bow, Rashid Khan! That's a big blow for the home team. Iyer goes for a wild slog sweep but ended up making no contact and got his off-stump uprooted. 17 gone and Delhi are 97 for 6.

21:20(IST)

Iyer is leading from the front and is trying to make sure his team gets to a fighting total.

LOAD MORE

IPL, DC vs SRH Match in Delhi Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...
Follow all the live score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad: FOUR SIX! Well, certainly no pressure on Nabi. First, gets one to rush past mid-wicket for a boundary and then ends the game with an upper cut which goes all the way for a six! Sunrisers Hyderabad win this one by five wickets and continue their winning momentum. Delhi meanwhile have now lost two in a row

DC vs SRH in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (April 4) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs SRH live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals were left shell-shocked after their amazing capitulation against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali this week. After losing a game from the door-step of victory, the Capitals need to find the winning ways urgently as they return to home comfort at the Ferozeshah Kotla to host Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers have been explosive with the willow lead by the returning David Warner, who has been unstoppable so far. The Aussie opener, who missed out on IPL last year due to ball-tampering ban, is the leading run-scorer and the Orange Cap holder by a long way this season with 254 runs in three games with at least a fifty in every games.

One doesn’t have to look far for the reason of Sunrisers’ success this season with the second-highest run-scorer being Warner’s opening part Jonny Bairstow, who has 198 runs in these three games. The success of Warner-Bairstow pair means that the Sunrisers middle-order has not been tested much so far.

But as compared to the Capitals it does have depth with the addition of all-rounder Vijay Shanker, who was ironically traded from Delhi this season for opener Shikhar Dhawan. The Capitals lower middle-order didn’t inspire much confidence after they failed to chase down 23 runs in 21 balls on Monday night.

The Kotla track, which has been slow and low so far this season, will not make the task easy for the Capitals batsmen. It will take a knock like Prithvi Shaw played against Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend to tackle the tough conditions.

Sunrisers have very efficient slow bowlers in the Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi in addition to Jharkhand left-arm Shahbaz Nadeem, who knows Kotla fairly well after a few seasons with the Delhi franchise.

Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will need to make sure that his batsmen stay there till the very end to finish off a game, especially against quality opposition like the Sunrisers.

Players to watch out for:

Prithvi Shaw: The Capitals opener would have become one of the youngest IPL centurions on Saturday night but was unlucky to miss out on one. After a duck in the previous game in Mohali, Shaw will be looking to cash in at the Kotla especially at the beginning of the innings when the ball is still new and it’s easier to bat on the sluggish track.

David Warner: The Australian appears to be on a mission in IPL-12. Showing no signs of rustiness so far, Warner has been destructive against every team so far. Warner is also familiar with the Kotla after spending a few seasons in the past with the Delhi franchise and will be the biggest threat for the Capitals on Thursday night.

Team News/Availability:

DC: Skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to go for the extra paceman in Mohali but may bring back Amit Mishra or Axar Patel to complement Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane with the conditions here ideal for the slower bowlers.

SRH: Since losing their opening games, the Sunrisers have settled into a groove. Skipper Kane Williamson will not be keen on tinkering apart from adding left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to bolster the spin-bowling department.

Possible Playing XI:

DC: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel/ Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/ Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul

Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.
cricket live scoreDC vs SRHipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRishabh PantWarner

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking