IPL Final Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Hyderabad: Chahar Removes Pandya to Put CSK on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2019, 9:07 PM IST

Final, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 12 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:19(IST)

150 to win . I think chennai will be happy chasing this . They have done really well to restrict Mumbai to 149

21:17(IST)

Back-to-back boundaries here from Pollard to end the final over but still an excellent one from Bravo. There was a run out and three dot balls! Mumbai Indians end at 149/5 here, and Chennai Super Kings  need 150 here to defend their IPL title

21:13(IST)

Now then, this is some drama from Pollard. Wide wasn't given there so he decides to stand outside the wide line! Umpires are getting involved in this one here. This is just not done here from the big man! He can expect a big fine here.

21:08(IST)

This is sensational from Chahar, he picks two wickets in that over and concedes just 4 runs in the over. Mumbai Indians need a really strong finish here and it will be Pollard who will take strike. Currently, MI are 140/7

21:06(IST)

WICKET! Chahar gets his second wicket in the over, this time its his brother. Rahul Chahar looks to hit straight down the ground but an easy catch for du Plessis at mid off. Mumbai are now 140/7.

21:05(IST)

WICKET! Deepak Chahar gets the wicket here, fine yorker and Pandya is hit right in front of the stumps here. Umpire gives it out and Pandya immediately wants a review. He is not saved there as there was no inside edge on that one and it was going onto hit the stumps. Mumbai are 140/6

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:02(IST)

We spoke about how important that catch from shardul could be but what about the drop from Raina ?? That could be a game chang

20:59(IST)

Two maximums in the over there by Pollard & Pandya but that drop catch is going to hurt the Chennai Super Kings you feel. Final two overs left, can Mumbai Indians get somewhere over 160 here?

20:56(IST)

DROPPED! Suresh Raina has dropped an absolute sitter here, and that too of Hardik Pandya! You simply don't do that especially at this stage. The next one is deposited into the stands by Pollard. This is going to hurt CSK.

20:53(IST)

Imran Tahir with another excellent over here, now he concedes 10 runs but that include one loose ball which is deposited into the stands by Pollard. Mumbai Indians are currently 120/5 after 17 overs.

20:49(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja now concedes 8 runs in the 16th over. Chahar went for a really tough catch there but it bounced just in front of him and went away for a boundary. Mumbai Indians are 110/5 after 16 overs.

20:45(IST)

Imran Tahir is now the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. What a bowler he has been for Chennai Super Kings this year, this is also turning out to be yet another fantastic spell from him. Mumbai are 102/5 but now they have two big hitters at the crease. Pandya has joined Pollard!

20:42(IST)

WICKET! Imran Tahir gets yet another wicket. Ishan Kishan looks to sweep there but gets a top edge, poor shot considering Pollard had just hit a six. Easy catch for Raina who takes a simple catch. Kishan departs for 23 off 26 balls. Now its Hardik Pandya time!

20:38(IST)
20:34(IST)

STAT ATTACK: K Pandya departs for 7 (7)

No scores of 30+ in his last 6 innings 6th time dismissed for a single digit score in this season. 3rd consecutive single digit score vs CSK in the IPL

20:31(IST)

WICKET! Shardul Thakur takes another wicket. Again short from him and Krunal is a bit surprised by that, gets a top edge and its an excellent running catch from Shardul Thakur. Mumbai are 89/4 after 12.3 overs. Krunal departs for run-a-ball 7.

20:26(IST)

WICKET! Imran Tahir strikes immediately, you just can't keep him away from the game! Suryakumar Yadav has been an excellent bowler, especially against spin. But this time an inside edge onto the pads and then onto the stumps. He departs for 17-ball 15. Mumbai Indians are 82/3

20:23(IST)

Certainly moving up the gears here are Mumbai Indians, again two boundaries in the over and this time its Harbhajan, who has been the economical bowler for Chennai. Mumbai are now 80/2 after 11 overs

20:20(IST)

Two boundaries here for Mumbai Indians in the over, certainly some more intent from Ishan Kishan at this moment. There seems to have been a word from the coaches to go after the bowling here. After 10 overs, Mumbai Indians are 70/2

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:16(IST)

9 overs done and csk are back in the game . They have done well to pull it back after the start the Mumbai Indians got . Mumbai Indians will want to get at least 160.

20:13(IST)

Another excellent over from Harbhajan Singh here, Chennai Super Kings really seem to have Mumbai on the edge here. Important for Mumbai to get a partnership here as this is the period when CSK really come into their own. It's also the powerplay, MI are 58/2 after 9 overs here

20:08(IST)
20:05(IST)

Key for Chennai Super Kings here will be to get in a few quiet overs. Harbhajan Singh now concedes just 5 runs in the over there, also important for Mumbai that they don't go into a shell here. After the seven over mark, Mumbai Indians are 50/2

20:03(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Deepak Chahar bowls a wicket maiden. He now becomes on the 2nd bowler after Jofra Archer to have bowled 2 maiden overs in this IPL.

19:58(IST)

WICKET! Slower ball from Chahar and it does the trick. Rohit looks to hit straight down the ground but he is beaten in flight, Chahar is off celebrating and that's an excellent catch by Dhoni. Mumbai Indians are 45/2 as Rohit departs for 15.

19:54(IST)

WICKET! Thakur is hit into the stands but strikes back the next ball. Short and quick, almost 142 kph and this time de Kock is hurried into the pull shot here. Gets it on the glove and Dhoni takes the catch. Mumbai are 45/1 after 4.5 overs here. de Kock departs for 29/.

19:50(IST)

That was turning out to be a good over from Harbhajan Singh there but then he strays onto the pads and Rohit sweeps it for a boundary past short fine leg for a boundary. This is great stuff from Mumbai. They are 37/0 after 4 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 19:48(IST)

Great start by the Indians . This would have settled whatever nerves there were before the game . Everyone in the dugout will be breathing a lot easier after this start

19:46(IST)

This is an excellent over for Mumbai, will also give Dhoni something to think about. He likes to bowl Chahar in the powerplay but he conceded three sixes in that over! Mumbai rush to 30/0 after 3 overs here

19:43(IST)

SIX! Now, its Quinton de Kock's turn to get into the party here. Smashes Chahar into the crowds. Mumbai openers are certainly upping the ante quite early here. They are going after the CSK fast bowlers.

Imran Tahir celebrates after fall of a wicket. (IPL T20)

Catch all the latest updates and live cricket score from the IPL 2019 Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from Hyderabad: WICKET! Chahar gets his second wicket in the over, this time its his brother. Rahul Chahar looks to hit straight down the ground but an easy catch for du Plessis at mid off. Mumbai are now 140/7.

MI vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (May 12) from 7:30 PM onwards. MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Preview: 2017 — Before the final:
Rising Pune Supergiant 3, Mumbai Indians 0
In the final: MI beat RPS for their third title.

2018 — Before the final:
Chennai Super Kings 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad 0
In the final: CSK beat SRH for their third title.

2019 — Before the final:
Mumbai Indians 3, Chennai Super Kings 0

Who will become the first side to win four IPL titles on Sunday (May 12)?

That's the short story of the IPL final to be played in Hyderabad. The two best sides of the tournament - in this season and over the 12 years - will clash for bragging rights as the most successful franchise. Two familiar foes. Two arch rivals in IPL. In fact, the only rivalry in IPL.

There are often no clear favourites when these two sides clash, but the scenario is different this year. Mumbai will go in as firm favourites, given they've beaten Chennai convincingly each time they've met this season. It includes two clashes at Chepauk, where CSK haven't lost to any other team this season.

In fact, MI have the edge over CSK in their past clashes in IPL finals too. CSK beat MI the first time these two sides met in a final, in 2010, but MI got the better of MS Dhoni's men the next two times, in 2013 and 2015.

CSK have been in finals seven times before this season, and lost four of them. There's a joke that does rounds around this time of the year, that goes 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams play to meet CSK in the final'. If CSK lose Sunday's game, that could well become 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams participate and MI beat CSK in the final'.

Yet, no one in their right minds would count out CSK. Many dismissed their chances after the player auction last year, but CSK surprised them all with a comfortable run to the title. Things were supposed to get difficult this year given their average age has only increased, but here they are in the final yet again. Eight finals in ten seasons is a staggering achievement. This year, they've got there despite not being at their best.

CSK took the longer route to the final - or 'around the wicket', as Dhoni called it - having lost the first qualifier to MI. Their convincing victory over Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier, though, should give them hope. Their batting has been a worry through the season - barring Dhoni - but that came good on Friday with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis firing. They'll want more of that, much more of that, if they are to get past a side like MI.

Rohit Sharma's men are the most balanced team this season. They have in form openers, a solid top order, and a super-powerful lower order. They've got bowlers for every pitch and opposition. They've got back ups and surprise options, for every department. This is as strong an IPL side can get.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Shane Watson: Watson has terribly out of form throughout the season, but CSK kept backing him. He returned the favour in the second qualifier, smashing a quick 50 against Delhi. He will have fond memories of IPL finals - his century in a chase against SRH propelled CSK to victory last year. Can he do it again?

Hardik Pandya: 386 runs from 14 innings at strike-rate of 193. 14 wickets at a strike-rate of 17.79. Hardik's form has been the reason for MI's rise this year. His hitting form has simply been unbelievable, and once again crucial in the final.

TEAM NEWS:
CSK: They made a surprise change by bringing in Shardul Thakur for M Vijay against Delhi Capitals. Thakur just bowled one expensive over, but expect Dhoni to stick with him.
MI: They are unlikely to change their combination, given it helped them beat CSK in Chennai.

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
