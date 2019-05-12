Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
IPL Final Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Hyderabad: Mumbai Win Fourth IPL After Winning Thriller by One Run

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2019, 11:49 PM IST

Final, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 12 May, 2019

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bat)

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

00:18(IST)

JASPRIT BUMRAH: Very happy. In the finals we know that it can get close and winning the title with MI is a special feeling. Today, surprisingly, I was very calm, I wasn't panicking at all and very happy to contribute to the team's success. I only take one ball and one day at a time and if you think like that you don't feel pressure at all.

00:04(IST)

MAHELA JAYAWARDENE: You can't the match from the dug out. We had the game in our corner when MS got out. Great decision by Rohit to go back to experienced players. We took a punt and held back Pollard and Pandya. Pollard has had a good record against CSK. I think this why big players come to the party. Rahul Chahar was brilliant and created the pressure through out for us. Malinga held his nerves and did well.

23:49(IST)

KIERON POLLARD- Of course, these sort are the games we need to perform in, these are the games that people remember, scoring runs first in the final is always good, the pressure is on the chasing team. Credit to these guys, Bumrah bowled a fine spell and then Lasith did the things he can do. In 2017, when we see back at that game (against RPS in the final), we didn't put many runs and it went to the final over, this season too we had some really close games. It's the teams that do not put pressure on themselves that can become champions at the end of the tournament.

23:45(IST)

SURYAKUMAR YADAV: I think it was a very exciting game. Perfect final. We wanted this to happen at the end of the season. Most importantly the process that we follow before the tournament starts. That I feel is the key which takes the team forward and wins you titles.

23:43(IST)
23:35(IST)
23:33(IST)

MUMBAI WIN IPL: Just two balls remain in the match. Two runs come from the penultimate ball. Two needed off the final ball. And out. Mumbai have won the match by just one run. They are the 2019 champions. What a match this has been. 

23:27(IST)

OUT: Malinga starts the final over. This is a close final. Everyone is tense at the moment. And Watson and Jadeja are dealing in ones and twos at the moment. And here is a wicket. Watson has departed at the worst possible moment for Chennai. What a disaster this is. Chennai need four runs from two balls. 

23:18(IST)
23:17(IST)

OUT: Bumrah comes for the penultimate over. And Bumrah has a wicket here as Bravo edges one. This is excellent bowling under pressure from Bumrah. Chennai are in trouble again at 133/5. 

23:15(IST)

SIX, SIX, SIX: Krunal comes into the attack. And Watson gets a six over the covers. This match is still not over till the time Watson is there for Chennai. He follows it up with a straight six then. Make it three then as Watson gets a six through midwicket. He takes a single on the last ball. It's 132/4 in 18 overs as Chennai need 18 from 12 balls. 

23:11(IST)
23:08(IST)

MISS: Bumrah comes into the attack and Watson skies one. Chahar drops a simple catch. What is happening here. After two reprieves can Watson take Chennai home? This is a tense finish. Here is a chance for a run out, but Bravo looks safe for now. After 16.5 overs it's 111/4. 

23:00(IST)

Malinga comes into the attack and he is flicked for a six over midwicket. This is an excellent shot.  But Chennai need a lot more than this. Malinga edges one and the ball flies past slip for four. This is getting really close. He follows it up with another four and that's fifty for Watson. What an innings this has been. It's 103/4. 

22:56(IST)

McClenaghan comes into the attack. Watson, though has been steady as a rock. He has not given his wicket away and that has been the best part. After 15 overs it's 88/4. Chennai need 62 to win from 30 balls. 

22:54(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:49(IST)

Wow - what a big call from the third umpire . Millimetres . That could be the difference in this game . That’s why we love this game.

22:49(IST)

Chahar comes on for another over. Last few balls have been excellent for Mumbai. They have to get just one more wicket to stamp their authority on the match. Meanwhile Chahar drops a straightforward catch of Watson. Another over comes to an end as Chennai are 85/4 in 14 overs.  

22:45(IST)
22:43(IST)

OUT: What is happening here. Watson and Dhoni go for a quick run and the fielder hits the stumps. There is a huge wait for the decision. And it's a shocker of a decision as Dhoni has been adjudged out. This is tragedy for CSK as Dhoni is out for 2. It's 81/4. 

22:35(IST)

Chahar has been bowling excellently well and not giving anything away to even Dhoni. Runs have stalled for Chennai at the moment. But then Watson gets a four through the leg side. After 12 overs it's 79/3 as Chennai need 71 runs from 48 balls. 

22:28(IST)

OUT: Bumrah comes back into the attack. A lot rests on his shoulders. And he has done the job for his team. He has sent back Rayudu for 1. This is trouble calling for Chennai as Dhoni makes his way to the middle. It's 73/3. 

22:25(IST)
22:21(IST)

OUT: And Mumbai finally have a wicket. Rahul Chahar has done the trick. He spins the ball into Raina and it hits his pads. He is gone for 8 as Chennai are 70/2. 

22:19(IST)

Watson is playing like a dream right now. On the night of the final he has risen to the occasion and played an innings that his team needed the most. He slams McClenaghan for a four through long off. And here is a chance for a catch. Watson skies one and Malinga makes a mess of it. Watson survives. The over comes to an end as Chennai reach 70/1 after 9 overs. 

22:15(IST)
22:14(IST)

Rahul Chahar comes up with an excellent over and just gives away three runs in the entire over. This will build pressure on Watson and Raina, and a wicket could fall soon. After 8 overs Chennai are 60/1 and need 90 from 72 balls to win. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:12(IST)

That’s a big call . Raina looked like he had gloved it . This is why technology can not be trusted 100 percent.

22:06(IST)

MISS: On to the next over now and McClenaghan continues. The kwy for Mumbai here is that they need to pickup wickets in a heap. They don't have a very big total to defend. And here is a wicket for McClenaghan. He bowls a short one to Raina and he is not able to control it. The ball kisses his glove on the way and he is out. But he is saved with a review. Raina survives. 

Catch all the latest updates and live cricket score from the IPL 2019 Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from Hyderabad: KIERON POLLARD- Of course, these sort are the games we need to perform in, these are the games that people remember, scoring runs first in the final is always good, the pressure is on the chasing team. Credit to these guys, Bumrah bowled a fine spell and then Lasith did the things he can do. In 2017, when we see back at that game (against RPS in the final), we didn't put many runs and it went to the final over, this season too we had some really close games. It's the teams that do not put pressure on themselves that can become champions at the end of the tournament.

MI vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (May 12) from 7:30 PM onwards. MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Preview: 2017 — Before the final:
Rising Pune Supergiant 3, Mumbai Indians 0
In the final: MI beat RPS for their third title.

2018 — Before the final:
Chennai Super Kings 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad 0
In the final: CSK beat SRH for their third title.

2019 — Before the final:
Mumbai Indians 3, Chennai Super Kings 0

Who will become the first side to win four IPL titles on Sunday (May 12)?

That's the short story of the IPL final to be played in Hyderabad. The two best sides of the tournament - in this season and over the 12 years - will clash for bragging rights as the most successful franchise. Two familiar foes. Two arch rivals in IPL. In fact, the only rivalry in IPL.

There are often no clear favourites when these two sides clash, but the scenario is different this year. Mumbai will go in as firm favourites, given they've beaten Chennai convincingly each time they've met this season. It includes two clashes at Chepauk, where CSK haven't lost to any other team this season.

In fact, MI have the edge over CSK in their past clashes in IPL finals too. CSK beat MI the first time these two sides met in a final, in 2010, but MI got the better of MS Dhoni's men the next two times, in 2013 and 2015.

CSK have been in finals seven times before this season, and lost four of them. There's a joke that does rounds around this time of the year, that goes 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams play to meet CSK in the final'. If CSK lose Sunday's game, that could well become 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams participate and MI beat CSK in the final'.

Yet, no one in their right minds would count out CSK. Many dismissed their chances after the player auction last year, but CSK surprised them all with a comfortable run to the title. Things were supposed to get difficult this year given their average age has only increased, but here they are in the final yet again. Eight finals in ten seasons is a staggering achievement. This year, they've got there despite not being at their best.

CSK took the longer route to the final - or 'around the wicket', as Dhoni called it - having lost the first qualifier to MI. Their convincing victory over Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier, though, should give them hope. Their batting has been a worry through the season - barring Dhoni - but that came good on Friday with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis firing. They'll want more of that, much more of that, if they are to get past a side like MI.

Rohit Sharma's men are the most balanced team this season. They have in form openers, a solid top order, and a super-powerful lower order. They've got bowlers for every pitch and opposition. They've got back ups and surprise options, for every department. This is as strong an IPL side can get.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Shane Watson: Watson has terribly out of form throughout the season, but CSK kept backing him. He returned the favour in the second qualifier, smashing a quick 50 against Delhi. He will have fond memories of IPL finals - his century in a chase against SRH propelled CSK to victory last year. Can he do it again?

Hardik Pandya: 386 runs from 14 innings at strike-rate of 193. 14 wickets at a strike-rate of 17.79. Hardik's form has been the reason for MI's rise this year. His hitting form has simply been unbelievable, and once again crucial in the final.

TEAM NEWS:
CSK: They made a surprise change by bringing in Shardul Thakur for M Vijay against Delhi Capitals. Thakur just bowled one expensive over, but expect Dhoni to stick with him.
MI: They are unlikely to change their combination, given it helped them beat CSK in Chennai.

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
