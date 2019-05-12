IPL Final Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Hyderabad: Mumbai Win Fourth IPL After Winning Thriller by One Run

23:49(IST)

KIERON POLLARD- Of course, these sort are the games we need to perform in, these are the games that people remember, scoring runs first in the final is always good, the pressure is on the chasing team. Credit to these guys, Bumrah bowled a fine spell and then Lasith did the things he can do. In 2017, when we see back at that game (against RPS in the final), we didn't put many runs and it went to the final over, this season too we had some really close games. It's the teams that do not put pressure on themselves that can become champions at the end of the tournament.