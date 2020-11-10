IPL Final MI vs DC: Sanjay Bangar Feels Delhi Should Stick With Same Bunch of Players Whether They Win or Not

Winning and losing matches in the IPL is a lot about getting the team combination right, and that happens when the management picks up right teams in the auction. This is something that has happened with Delhi Capitals this season. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar highlighted the fact how DC won R Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan through transfers.

“You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play," Bangar said on Star Sports.

"In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of a control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments – one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen."

He also had a word of caution for the team. "Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the Championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them.”