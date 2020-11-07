CRICKETNEXT

IPL for Women Will Be a Smashing Hit, Says India Women's Team Head Coach WV Raman

Players from around the world are currently playing for the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity in the four-match Women's T20 Challenge.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 7, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
India women's team head coach WV Raman said that a full-fledged equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for women's cricket would be a "smashing hit" whenever it comes to fruition.

"Of course, this is just the start. I am sure the time is not far when this will graduate into becoming an IPL for the women. When that happens it will be fantastic because a lot of girls will take up cricket. There is a lot of following for these matches," said former India player Raman during the Supernovas' innings on Saturday against the Trailblazers.

However, he also said that it could take about "three to four years" for such a tournament to happen.

"The way I look at it, it will take about three to four years but whenever it happens I am sure it is going to be a smashing hit. It is something that will require a lot of factors to be taken into consideration. But whenever it happens, it will be a popular tournament and attract a lot of following," said Raman.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

