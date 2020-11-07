IPL for Women Will Be a Smashing Hit, Says India Women's Team Head Coach WV Raman

Players from around the world are currently playing for the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity in the four-match Women's T20 Challenge.

India women's team head coach WV Raman said that a full-fledged equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for women's cricket would be a "smashing hit" whenever it comes to fruition.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Players from around the world are currently playing for the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity in the four-match Women's T20 Challenge.

"Of course, this is just the start. I am sure the time is not far when this will graduate into becoming an IPL for the women. When that happens it will be fantastic because a lot of girls will take up cricket. There is a lot of following for these matches," said former India player Raman during the Supernovas' innings on Saturday against the Trailblazers.

Women's T20 Challenge, SUP vs TRA, Today's Match at Sharjah, Live Scores: Supernovas Sense Win

However, he also said that it could take about "three to four years" for such a tournament to happen.

"The way I look at it, it will take about three to four years but whenever it happens I am sure it is going to be a smashing hit. It is something that will require a lot of factors to be taken into consideration. But whenever it happens, it will be a popular tournament and attract a lot of following," said Raman.