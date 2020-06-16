IPL Franchise Owners Not Worried About Tournament Length and TV Ratings: Report

IPL franchise owners believe the tournament will get excellent TV viewership should it happen in 2020, thanks to the delay in holding the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cricket Australia recently stated that holding the T20 World Cup later this year will be a challenge due to the current circumstances, once again raising hopes that the cash-rich IPL could be held later this year.
The ICC has pushed back its final decision on the T20 World Cup to next month but the BCCI has already zeroed in on the September-October window for the tournament.
"Considering the current situation, there are too many complications in hosting the T20 World Cup with 16 teams. Organising the IPL won't be easy too. It has to be at a place which has adequate infrastructure, both on and off the field," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI.
"I am sure BCCI is putting all its efforts towards a full IPL but we have no issues even with a curtailed one. We have to be aware of the situation we are in and optimise ourselves.
Also Read: IPL Could be Held From September 26 to November 8, Suggests Report
"IPL has also been a very forward looking and flexible tournament and that has to be maintained during the COVID situation. Going back to 2009, within one month we switched from India to South Africa," he added.
Holding the tournament outside of India remains an option, largely thanks to India's rising number of Covid-19 cases. Wadia added that picking another location would depend on the infrastructure.
"We would need adequate number of hotels in that place, so that we are able to quarantine players if needed. Whether in India or abroad, there has to be enough infrastructure," he explained.
A top official of another leading IPL team, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, would not like to see a shortened tournament and wants the BCCI to announce the dates at the earliest so that it gives enough time to the potential team sponsors.
"I don't understand what the BCCI is waiting for. They should have announced the dates by now. Whether August-September or September-October (if the World Cup doesn't happen)," the official told PTI.
"Talk to the UAE board and go ahead. They can even consider Bahrain and Muscat and expand the league's presence further. ICC delaying the decision has left it in a dilemma and also the BCCI."
Also Read: There Won't be a Truncated IPL Just to Host an Asia Cup This Year - Report
One thing is certain that the tournament, if it happens, will be played behind closed doors.
With the world going through the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, there are doubts if teams can continue to attract sponsors like they have been able to over the past decade.
Though teams' major source of revenue comes from BCCI's central pool, another contributor is their individual sponsorship.
Wadia is expecting an increase in viewership and that is why he feels attracting sponsors would not be an issue.
"If it is a shorter tournament then automatically it would depend on the number of games. If there are the usual 14 league games, you are getting an X value from a sponsor, it will change if there are lesser number of games," he explained.
"Having said that, a lot of sponsors might be happy to see the IPL happening even if it is shorter. It gives them a lot of publicity.
In my humble opinion, the IPL might happen with a larger audience base purely based on the assessment that world has been through so much and the world needs that outlet," he added.
Wadia did not see sponsors shying away from the curtailed IPL.
"...I don't see any difficulty in attracting sponsors. Today there are too many variables but tomorrow if the IPL dates are announced, I don't see why sponsors won't come forward, given the viewership might increase," said Wadia.
However, a source close to Chennai Super Kings said the COVID-19 impact on sponsorship can only be gauged closer to the tournament.
"It will have an impact surely, how much? I am not too sure. In one way, TV will be a great advertisement for sponsors. Basically, it is a question of money available with them at that time. It is not the usual scenario," he told PTI.
"Sponsors will come to the teams only after the IPL dates are announced," said the CSK source.
Another team official said the "IPL brand" has an opportunity to become even bigger.
"Individual sponsorship is hardly the main part of our revenues, the main revenue comes from the the BCCI's central pool.
"Keeping that issue aside, this is the best opportunity for brand IPL. You have an IPL in September-October, then the auction in December-January and then IPL again in April-May. Eight months you will be talking IPL," he told PTI.
"The BCCI is not seeing that. India is not going to be safe before November, better to take the call now and do it elsewhere," the official added.
(With PTI inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL Franchise Owners Not Worried About Tournament Length and TV Ratings: Report
IPL franchise owners believe the tournament will get excellent TV viewership should it happen thanks to the delay in holding the tournament.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings