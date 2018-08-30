IPL: Gary Kirsten Replaces Daniel Vettori as RCB Coach

Loading...
Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 World Cup title, will succeed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who had been associated with the franchise both as player and coach for the past eight editions.
Kirsten, the former South Africa opener joined the RCB as batting coach in the 2018 edition of the league, and brings to the team a wealth of experience having played close to 700 matches (ODI, Tests and First Class) scoring close to 40,000 runs across all formats.
The move comes after RCB have failed to make it to the playoffs for two years on the trot. Interestingly, in these years the team just have nine wins to their name.
Once a formidable unit, the Virat Kohli-led team has never managed to win the coveted trophy, but have ended runners-up on two occasions — in 2011 and 2016.
Not known as a very strong batting unit, Kirsten would look to finish Bangalore's dependence on Kohli, who has been their most successful batsman by a mile.
Commenting on his appointment, Kirsten said: "I had the privilege of coaching with the RCB team last season under head coach Vettori and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential."
"I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and I look forward to a successful few years," he added.
In the past Kirsten was associated with another IPL franchise, Delhi Daredevils for two years starting 2013. Daredevils finished last in both the editions. Consequently the South African's three-year contract ended prematurely.
Moving on from RCB, Vettori said: "I am extremely grateful for the eight years I have spent with RCB, as a player and a coach and I wish the franchise all the best moving forward."
(With IANS Inputs)
First Published: August 30, 2018, 6:09 PM IST