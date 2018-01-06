IPL is a Tournament Where the Best Players in the World Play: Ponting

Loading...
“It’s a huge tournament, you’re working with the best players in the world and you’re unearthing and seeing some incredible Indian talent. I think the best way to describe the IPL to people who haven’t been there or seen it is you talk to the young Aussie guys who go and play and they say every game is like an AFL Grand Final. the atmosphere that’s created around a lot of these venues is unbelievable,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
The Tasmanian was named as the coach by Delhi Daredevils, this will be the second team that he will be coaching after Mumbai Indians, where he won the title in 2015.
The former right-hand batsman also said the timing of the tournament fits perfect with his personal commitments. “For all those reasons it’s great to be part of, and the other thing is that it’s eight or nine weeks. It’s not a huge time commitment so it fits in really well with where my life’s at,” Ponting said.
Ponting also talked about the state of T20 game in Australia, saying that a lot more needs to be done if Australia is to succeed in the shortest format.
“The T20 game in Australia, I still feel, has a lot of hurdles to get over,” Ponting said. “Historically we haven’t performed well in international T20 tournaments, and I think the reason for that is we don’t get much continuity with our playing group.
“Quite often, from one tournament to another we have a different captain (leading) the side because of what’s coming up and what’s just been."
First Published: January 6, 2018, 4:05 PM IST