Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

290/9 (116.2)

Sri Lanka trail by 118 runs
U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 2, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 29 January, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies Under-19

238 (47.5)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
New Zealand Under-19
New Zealand Under-19*

28/1 (7.5)

New Zealand Under-19 need 211 runs in 253 balls at 5.00 rpo

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

IPL is Top T20 League in World, Regret Not to Have Played After 1st Edition: Tanvir

Discarded Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has said that he regrets not to have got the opportunity to play in the IPL after its opening season, a tournament which he rates as the "top T20 league" in the world.

Karachi: Discarded Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has said that he regrets not to have got the opportunity to play in the IPL after its opening season, a tournament which he rates as the "top T20 league" in the world.

"Yes as a professional cricketer there is regret that myself and other Pakistani players can't appear in the IPL. It is realistically the top T20 league in the world and which player would not like to play in it," Tanvir said.

The 35-year old was the best bowler of the inaugural IPL, leading Rajasthan Royals to a title triumph but since then no Pakistani player has featured in the IPL due to strained political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Tanvir said he had learnt a lot as a youngster playing in the first IPL with Shane Warne as his captain.

"I learnt a lot not only on the field but after sharing the dressing room with some very senior players. Warne was a great motivator and shrewd captain and used me beautifully in that IPL," Tanvir told Gports on the GTV News channel.

Tanvir, who last played for Pakistan in April, 2017 in the West Indies in a T20 International, has been a regular in T20 leagues around the world and is considered as a specialist bowler.

"In the last one year I have intentionally cut down on my T20 league appearances because I now want to play more for Pakistan and that is why I have concentrated on playing in domestic cricket in all formats," he said.

"I have not given up hope of getting a recall to the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 this year. Then we also have another World T20 next year in India.

"The fact that the selectors have recalled Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for the series against Bangladesh has given me lot of hope. It means seniors are still in contention."

Tanvir said he was a bit disappointed at being ignored by the selectors after topping the national T20 championship bowling chart few months back.

"But it is part and parcel of any professional cricketer's life. I will now give my best in the coming Pakistan Super League. It is good that the chief selector has said that performances in the PSL will be taken into consideration for the coming series," he said.

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
