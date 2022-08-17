IPL: KKR Appoint Chandrakant Pandit as Their New Head Coach

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach. KKR parted ways with Brendon McCullum after last season as the former New Zealand wicketkeeper took the job of head coach for England’s Test team. Pandit guided Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy triumph this year as they beat 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai by six wickets in the summit clash to clinch their maiden title.

Pandit lost the Ranji Trophy title as MP captain in 1998/99. 23 years later, on Sunday, life indeed came a full circle for Pandit when under his coaching, Madhya Pradesh win Ranji Trophy for the first time.

The legendary coach was elated after joining the two-time IPL champions and talked about the family culture of the franchise which he has heard from others.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations,” Pandit said after the appointment as per quoted by KKR.

🚨 We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 💜👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

In his playing career, Pandit was a part of India’s squad for the 1987 World Cup and represented Mumbai, Assam and Madhya Pradesh in the domestic cricket circuit, winning Ranji Trophy twice as a player.

Meanwhile, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR heaped praises on Pandit’s exemplary record in domestic cricket.

“We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one,” he added.

