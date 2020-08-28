Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

62/8 (16.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

IPL KKR Team Squad 2020: Russell, Morgan, Karthik Drive Powerful Kolkata Knight Riders

Once again, the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Karthik and Shubman Gill have a bulk of the responsibility with coach Brendon McCullum raring to go.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
IPL KKR Team Squad 2020: Russell, Morgan, Karthik Drive Powerful Kolkata Knight Riders

Twice champions previously, Kolkata Knight Riders are once again in the running as one of the favourites in IPL 2020. Led by Dinesh Karthik, the KKR squad boasts of some very talented youngsters and overseas players which provides a healthy mix for the captain to work with.

Once again, the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Karthik and Shubman Gill have a bulk of the responsibility with coach Brendon McCullum raring to go.

A batting line up that boasts of players such as Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton can only be considered as very able. All of them have the ability to accelerate pretty fast and give the bowlers a handy score to work with.

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.

Amongst the all-rounders the two easiest picks are Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine, both on their day can be more than effective for the team.

Kolkata have also got in their team the left arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who is extremely difficult to get away and can be extremely dangerous once on a roll. However, he will want to avoid another episode like that with Moeen Ali.

With world number one Pat Cummins spearheading the pace attack, KKR also have Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell alongside Indian youngsters -- Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Sandeep Warrier.

Make no mistake KKR will be a formidable outfit every game and are one of the top bets to make the final four.

