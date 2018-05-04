Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL, KKR vs CSK at Eden Gardens Highlights: All-round Kolkata Post Win Over Chennai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2018, 8:06 AM IST

Match 33, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 03 May, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine

23:29(IST)

The 83-run stand between Karthik and Gill is now the highest partnership for KKR this season for any wicket surpassing the 76 run stand between Karthik and Russell vs CSK in Chennai.

23:27(IST)

That's it, sensational from Karthik. He ends on 45 off just 18 balls here. Been absolutely sensational, Gill also making most of his promotion, staying unbeaten on 57. Easy victory this for KKR, they win this one by 6 wickets.

23:22(IST)

Another excellent over for Kolkata, Karthik gets a boundary off the first ball and then they pick up 5 singles. Ngidi also bowls a wide and that means 10 runs from the over. KKR are 165/4 and just need 13 runs more

23:16(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja now concedes 14 runs from the over with Gill and Karthik both helping themselves to a boundary, the chase seems to be well and truly in control for KKR here. Just 23 required off the final 4 overs now

23:13(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

Phase comparison:

KKR are 141/4 after 15 overs.

CSK at this stage were 121/4

Shubman Gill scores his maiden IPL half century.

UPDATE: KM Asif’s 21-run over was the costliest over in the match so far, surpassing Mitchell Johnson’s 19-run over in the 1st innings.

23:10(IST)

Asif comes into the attack as Dhoni desperately goes in search of a wicket here, Gill greets him with a six off the first ball and then another six of the fourth ball. Karthik then ends with a six of the final delivery. 21 runs picked from the over and that might well be a game changer here. just 36 required off final 5 now.

23:04(IST)

Karn Sharma comes into the attack and drifts onto the pads here, the kind of form Karthik is in, he won't miss it. The required run rate just below 10 here, 58 required off the final 6.

23:00(IST)

8 runs coming off that over as we enter the business end of this game, you have to say its tilted in KKR's favour at the moment but only just. CSK need a couple of wickets to get on top. KKR are 109/4 after 13 overs.

22:57(IST)

Gill gets a boundary from Bravo's over, towards the long off area. It goes over mid off which was inside the ring. KKR really need this partnership to blossom here, KKR are 106/4

22:52(IST)

WICKET! Harbhajan Singh strikes here, using his experience here. It was a quiet over, Rinku then looks to go for the big heave but Harbhajan bowls a bit quicker through the air. Rinku departs for 16, KKR are 97/4 after 11.4 overs.

22:50(IST)

Jadeja concedes just 6 runs from the 11th over, this is the stage where CSK batsmen struggled to get going. They will be hoping that their spinners can do the same here. KKR are 96/3 after 11

22:45(IST)

FOUR! Rinku Singh with a superb late cut here, almost picking it up off Dhoni's gloves and hitting it wide of the slip fielder. The ball rushes to the boundary, KKR are 85/3 after 9.2 overs.

22:42(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja concedes 8 runs from what was looking like a very quiet over here, he bowls a wide which misses everyone and goes to the boundary. That means 5 runs are added to the total here. KKR are 80/3 after 9 overs.

22:37(IST)

Harbhajan Singh comes into the attack now, he is greeted with a four by Rinku Singh but after that its four dot balls. KKR are 72/3 after 8 overs here

22:33(IST)

WICKET! Jadeja finally gets the wicket, after dropping Narine twice and conceding a six, he picks his man. Narine looks to go big again but holes out to Bravo at long on. Important wicket this as Narine departs for 32 off 20 balls.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 22:28(IST)

Only a bowler can bat with the kind of freedom Narine is batting against the new ball....riding his luck. But as they say...fortune does favour the brave... #KKRvCSK #IPL

22:27(IST)

FOUR! Exquisite from Shubhman Gill there, the ball stays a bit low but he adjusts well and gets a pull past the deep square fielder. Then, a late cut and it rushes away to the boundary. 50 is up for KKR and they are 52/2.

22:24(IST)

STAT ATTACK: KM Asif has picked up 3 wickets in 2 matches in the IPL so far. All of the 3 wickets have been in the powerplay.

KKR: 44/2

22:21(IST)

WICKET! Asif finally gets a wicket, he has bowled well and deserves it. Its a short ball and look to pull, not in control at all. It goes up in the air and Bravo completes the catch. This is a big wicket. KKR are 40/2 after 4.2 overs.

22:18(IST)

Shane Watson comes into the attack now, again Narine gets the boundary from the last ball of the over after a top edge runs away towards the third man boundary. KKR are 39/1 after 4 overs here

22:13(IST)

Big over this for KKR, right what they required in the powerplay to break the back off this chase. 14 runs are picked from the over and KKR are 32/1 after 3 overs.

22:10(IST)

FOUR! Narine gets an outside edge and the ball rushes towards the boundary, flying past slip. Then again, Ngidi goes short but Narine gets it out of the middle and the ball again goes to the boundary. KKR are 27/1 after 2.3 overs

22:07(IST)

SIX! Narine connects one right from the middle after three dot balls and it goes into the crowd. They are delighted, right off the next ball, Jadeja drops an absolute dolly. It was hit straight to him and he goes down. Infact, even on the next ball Jadeja drops a sitter! CSK's best fielder has dropped two here!

22:02(IST)

WICKET! Ngidi strikes here, after a couple of lusty blows from Lynn, he has to depart. Ngidi gets a thin edge and it hits the thigh pad. Watson takes the catch. Ngidi celebrates, big wicket this and KKR are 12/1

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:51(IST)

How often will you see spinners bowling 18-19-20th overs in a T20 game? Also, wondering when #CSK will start thinking of sending Bravo ahead of Jadeja... #KKRvCSK #IPL

21:43(IST)

Dhoni ends with a boundary here, expensive last over this as they pick 15 runs from that one. Chennai Super Kings end at 177/5, again thanks to some brilliance from Dhoni. KKR's death bowling continues to haunt them, Dhoni ends unbeaten 43 off 25 with contributions from Watson 36 and Raina 31

21:41(IST)

WICKET! After a couple of boundaries, Chawla manages to get the better off Jadeja. He bowls it a bit faster and Jadeja goes for a big heave, only manages to top edge that one and Karthik completes the catch behind the stumps. CSK are 174/5 after 19.5 overs here.

21:36(IST)

Sunil Narine has been absolutely terrific today and Dhoni also showing respect that he deserves there. Just 5 runs conceded off Narine's final over and he ends with figures of 2/21 in his 4 overs. CSK are 163/4 after 19 overs here

21:32(IST)

DROPPED and SIX! Shubhman Gill drops an absolute sitter in the deep here, it was a short ball and Dhoni looks to go for the maximum, pulls it but hits it straight to Gill. The ball though goes between his hands and goes for a maximum. CSK are 158/4 after 18 overs.

21:30(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

Most runs conceded by a KKR bowler this season:

Shivam Mavi: 58 runs vs DD, Delhi

Mitchell Johnson: 51 vs CSK, Kolkata TODAY

Piyush Chawla: 49 runs vs CSK, Chennai

Sunil Narine: 48 runs vs RR, Jaipur

Mitchell Johnson: 42 vs DD, Delhi

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's vintage form has added to their strength and table-toppers Chennai Super Kings would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match, here on Thursday. Dhoni has turned back the clock with his last three innings, two of them half centuries, adding to the fine run of imposing all-rounder Shane Watson.
CSK are currently leading the eight-team table with 12 points from six wins out of eight games. Both the teams are here on the back of two morale-boosting wins. While KKR successfully chased 176 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, CSK reigned supreme against Delhi Daredevils at their adopted home in Pune. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between KKR and CSK will start at 8 PM on May 3 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.
Half-centuries from Watson and Dhoni blasted CSK to its third 200-plus score and then young fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and KM Asif choked Delhi's chase to hand CSK its sixth win of the season. Dhoni himself has been a major factor in CSK's success with his batting and the ever-inspiring captaincy. His decision to make four changes against Delhi showed the team's depth and his faith in the bench-strength. Ngidi looked reliable both in powerplay and at the death as the South African led the pace department in the absence of an injured Deepak Chahar. Asif also impressed with his raw pace and quick arm action and took two wickets on debut, though the young Kerala pacer leaked 43 runs in three overs. In batting, Watson, who struggled for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, has been a revelation.
Backed by Dhoni, the veteran Australian all-rounder slammed this season's highest score -- 106 -- his fourth T20 hundred. Ambati Rayudu too has gone about his tasks quietly, be it as an opener or in the middle-order to lead the batting chart with 370 runs. Then there is Dhoni himself. Dhoni is currently averaging 71.50 with three half-centuries. His knock of 70 not out from 34 balls to hunt down RCB's 205 still remains the talk of the town. The way he sealed the game with his signature swing over wide long on boundary brought back memories of the 2011 World Cup triumph. With a handsome 12-7 win-loss record, the Dhoni-led side will start favourite to win.
In the mid-table with six matches to go, KKR cannot afford to lose at Eden Gardens, where they play three more, in their bid to secure a maiden playoff berth under Dinesh Karthik. KKR's campaign, so far, has been hugely dependent on the overseas trio of Chris Lynn, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. Lynn was the architect of KKR's six-wicket win in Bangalore with a restrained knock of 62 not out from 52 balls after he got a reprieve on seven. KKR would hope for a strong batting show, especially from Robin Uthappa who is in the middle of a lean patch and is yet to score a half-century. KKR also seemed to have under-utilised youngster Shubman Gill by sending him lower down the order. Batting at no. 7, the Under-19 World Cup star has scores of 3, 6, 14 not out, 37, 5 not out in what seems to be sheer waste of talent. Having failed to defend a steep 203 in the first leg, KKR bowlers will look for a better show this time.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.
