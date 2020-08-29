Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL KXIP Team Squad 2020: Balanced Kings XI Punjab Eye Consistency

Indian Premier League: IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for the KL Rahul-led led Kings XI Punjab.

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2020, 12:51 AM IST
IPL 2020: The Top Ten Run Getters in the History of the Tournament

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes, and KXIP was one of them. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Kings XI have balanced the side out moreso than in previous seasons, where heavy reliance on certain players meant their form fizzled out towards the second half of the season.

The likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mohammed Shami form a solid Indian core whereas the addition of Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell means they have a good pool of foreign talent to draw from.

The side have a new head coach in former Indian captain Anil Kumble. Former Australia and KXIP pacer Brett Lee believes having him around will be a boost for the side.

"Having someone like that (Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable," Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help. Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I'm actually waiting for that to happen."

Whether it is enough for KXIP to fully turn their fortunes around remains to be seen.

