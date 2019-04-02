Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Curran Hat-trick Sinks Capitals as Kings XI Win by 14 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 12:03 AM IST

Match 13, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 01 April, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Man of the Match: Sam Curran

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:56(IST)
23:53(IST)
23:51(IST)

WICKET! This is the game for Kings XI Punjab here, Curran also completes a hat-trick here. Lamichanne sees his off-stump go for a toss here. Delhi are all out for 152 and have actually somehow managed to lose after 144/3! Lost seven wickets for eight runs here!

23:49(IST)

WICKET! Kagiso Rabada departs now, perfect yorker from Sam Curran as Rabada sees his leg-stump goes for a toss. What a turnaround this from the Kings XI Punjab. Curran will also be on a hat-trick here. Capitals are now 152/9

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:45(IST)

Hara kiri by the Capitals . They lost the plot in the last few overs . Credit to Curran and shami and also to the captaincy of Ashwin!

23:43(IST)

WICKET! Delhi Capitals are crumbling like nine pins here, last recognised batsman goes as Vihari sees his stumps rattled. Shami has the middle-stump and leg-stump out of the ground. Delhi are 148/8 and need 19 from 9 deliveries here

23:39(IST)

WICKET! This is turning into a proper collapse here, Curran strikes once again as Harshal Patel gets an outside edge straight through to KL Rahul. Patel departs for a duck and Capitals are really struggling now. They are 148/7 and require 19 in two overs!

23:36(IST)

WICKET! Ingram departs now, Delhi Capitals are really blowing this at the moment. He looks to go for a maximum there but holes out straight to Karun Nair at long off. Ingram departs for 38 and Capitals are now 147/6

23:34(IST)
23:32(IST)

WICKET! Delhi struggling once again? Another one bites the dust as Morris is run out first ball here! He looks for a quick single but its a direct hit by Ashwin, that means Morris departs for a first ball duck here. 23 needed from 18 balls here!

23:29(IST)

WICKET! Pant after hitting one into the stands has to walk back now, looks to go over mid-wicket again but is beaten by pace. Sees his middle-stump rattled and Ashwin is delighted. Shami gets the wicket here, still 23 runs required by Delhi! Delhi Capitals are only 144/4

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:27(IST)

No stopping Pant - looks like he wants to finish this with an over to spare . Good thinking as it might help net run rate later

23:20(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Ashwin bowls a short one and Pant dances down the track to dispatch the ball into the stands. That's a mighty six. It's 135/3 now. 

23:17(IST)

Ingram and Pant are dealing in boundaries at the moment. The former picks Mujeeb's length early and hits him for a big six. That means Delhi now just need 43 from 22 balls. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:15(IST)

Wickets is the name of the game as far as kings 11 are concerned.

23:14(IST)
23:11(IST)

Murugan Ashwin is back into the attack and he has the responsibilty of picking a couple of wickets for his side. He has appeared to trouble the batsmen till now. Meanwhile Dehi move to 112/3. 

23:07(IST)

A crucial wicket and this stage of the match and Viljoen has a second one. Ingram is out. But the batsman has gone for a review and he is saved. The replays show that the ball is pitched outside off. It's 106/3 in 13 overs.  

23:04(IST)

Viljoen comes back into the attack, and he would look for a wicket as Pant and Ingram are building a small partnership. Delhi reach 100. It's 100/3. 

23:00(IST)
22:57(IST)

Even despite losing three wickets, Delhi are still looking in control. Mujeeb, meanwhile completes yet another over and Delhi move to 90/3 in 11 overs. They need 77 runs in 54 balls. 

22:53(IST)
22:52(IST)

OUT: Here is another wicket for Punjab, that too at a crucial junture in the match. Ashwin gets a quicker delivery and Dhawan fails to get the bat down in time. He is out LBW for 30. It's 82/3. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:50(IST)

At the moment the capitals are in cruise control . They are pacing this chase superbly .

22:45(IST)

Mujeeb finishes yet another over but not before new man in Pant hits him for a boundary through mid wicket. Delhi now reach 77/2 after 9 overs. 

22:42(IST)
22:39(IST)

OUT: And after giving a boundary on the first ball of another over, Viljoen gets rid of danger man Iyer. He chops one back on the stumps and Iyer departs for 28. It's 61/2. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:36(IST)

Good power play for Delhi ... the key to this chase is keeping wickets in hand . They have depth in batting and power hitters .

22:34(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Mujeeb comes to have a bowl, and in that over Dhawan and Iyer bring up their fifty stand. That means that Delhi are already in a comfortable position at 51/1.  

22:31(IST)

LOAD MORE

IPL KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Curran Hat-trick Sinks Capitals as Kings XI Win by 14 Runs

(IPL T20)

Loading...
IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals and Latest Updates in Mohali:WICKET! This is the game for Kings XI Punjab here, Curran also completes a hat-trick here. Lamichanne sees his off-stump go for a toss here. Delhi are all out for 152 and have actually somehow managed to lose after 144/3! Lost seven wickets for eight runs here!

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (April 1) from 8:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Two victorious sides from Saturday (March 30). Two sides with two victories in three matches. Two sides that have never won the IPL, and are known for being perennial underachievers. One of the two sides will be taking another positive step this season, increasing their hopes for revival. Will that be Kings XI Punjab or Delhi Capitals? Punjab have the home advantage. They were strong in Mohali last year before their campaign derailed when they shifted to Indore. They've started this season's home run with a victory over the fancied Mumbai Indians.

Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders before that game, but their batting has been strong in all three matches. Chris Gayle is in fine hitting form, Mayank Agarwal's confidence is at an all-time high, as was evident against Mumbai. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan have also chipped in, while KL Rahul found form with an unbeaten half-century in the Mumbai chase. He started slow, but gave himself time to emerge on top. Punjab need their pacers to bowl better. Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljeon and Andrew Tye conceded more than 40 each against Mumbai, and have leaked runs at the death. R Ashwin has been fairly tidy, while M Ashwin made a successful Punjab debut with a couple of strikes on Saturday. The spin combination is unlikely to change, but Punjab might be considering a change in the pace unit.

Delhi, meanwhile, will be on a high after the thrilling Super Over finish. Kagiso Rabada is the talk of the town, but there were more heroes in the game against KKR. Prithvi Shaw took a giant step towards bigger things. Harshal Patel bowled well, until Delhi ran into Andre Russell. There's little anyone can do when Russell gets going, so it's hard to be critical of Delhi's bowling. Delhi will want their middle order to get better. The game should have never gone into the Super Over, but it did. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's roles thus become more important if Delhi are to go long.
cricketipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scorekings xi punjab vs delhi capitalskxip vs dclive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking