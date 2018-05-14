IPL, KXIP vs RCB, Match 48, Highlights: As it Happened

22:18(IST)

End of another big big over for the RCB. They take 13 runs of the Marcus Stoinis over with Virat Kohli showing off his class as he masterfully cut him to the point boundary first before swatting him away with absolute ease to the mid-wicket boundary. Even Patel tried his luck with a big shot. a big pull shot, but did not get enough purchase and the fielder at the boundary did not catch the flight of the ball which means a chance went begging. RCB are 79/0 after 7 overs and need 10 more runs to wrap this up in Indore.