IPL, KXIP vs RCB, Match 48, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 10:31 PM IST

Match 48, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 14 May, 2018

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: Umesh Yadav

Live Blog

Highlights

22:27(IST)

Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel have taken RCB to a 10 wicket win against the KXIP at Indore. They chased down a target of 89 in 8.1 overs which means the NRR for the RCB will take a huge bump up and go into positive from negative. 

22:26(IST)

FOUR: Rajpoot bowls a bouncer next and Kohli tries to hook it away, but it takes the leading edge and goes behind the keeper for a boundary. 

22:25(IST)

NO-BALL: Ankit Rajpoot bowls a full-toss above the waist height at Virat Kohli and the scores are now tied with a freehit coming up. 

22:24(IST)

At the end of the 8th over, Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli have brought RCB ever so close to the target. They are 2 runs away and one expects this to get over in a matter of minutes. RCB are 87/0 after 8 overs. 

22:18(IST)

End of another big big over for the RCB. They take 13 runs of the Marcus Stoinis over with Virat Kohli showing off his class as he masterfully cut him to the point boundary first before swatting him away with absolute ease to the mid-wicket boundary. Even Patel tried his luck with a big shot. a big pull shot, but did not get enough purchase and the fielder at the boundary did not catch the flight of the ball which means a chance went begging. RCB are 79/0 after 7 overs and need 10 more runs to wrap this up in Indore. 

22:12(IST)

End of the power play and Virat Kohli is making the KXIP fielders pay for missing out on chances to dismiss him earlier in the innings. He faced the last two balls in the 6th over and took 10 runs of them with two magnificent shots. Before that Patel had no hesitation in passing on the strike to his captain. Both the openers are in quite a hurry and surely have an eye on the NRR. RCB are 66/0 after 6 overs. 

22:07(IST)

End of the fifth over in the chase and Parthiv Patel seems to be in a bigger hurry than Virat Kohli. He had Mohit Sharma to deal with in the over and the bowler was taken to the cleaners with three thumping boundaries which made it another huge 15 run over. Kohli and Patel are making good use of the powerplay. RCB are 54/0 after 5 overs with the wicket-keeper batsman outscoring Kohli. 

22:01(IST)

An uneventful over in comparison to the first three as Tye keeps it tight and economical by giving away only three runs during his second over. Neither Kohli or Patel could get him away, even though latter tried rather hard to do so. RCB are 39/0 after 4 overs and are coasting at good pace towards the target of 89. 

21:55(IST)

Expensive first over from Ankit Rajpoot, after the first ball six welcome, Kohli hammered him for a couple of more boundaries to make sure that it would work out to be a big over for RCB. Kohli is clearly in a hurry as he tried a fourth big shot but that did not work out nor could KXIP fielder Finch take a catch to dismiss the captain. After 3 overs, RCB are 36/0.

21:53(IST)

DROPPED CHANCE: Virat Kohli gets a second chance early in the innings as a mishit drive gives a catching chance to Aaron Finch who could not take it. 

21:50(IST)

SIX: First maximum of the innings as Virat Kohli just stood there and tonked Ankit Rajpoot over the mid-wicket region. What a welcome to the bowling crease. 

21:49(IST)

Parthiv Patel is playing the aggressor's role in the opening partnership so far. He turns Andrew Tye away to the square-leg boundary before a crashing drive through the covers makes it eight of two balls. Not what Ashwin and co had in mind. Tye's first over went for 10 runs, and also included a run-out chance against Virat Kohli, but R Ashwin could not make it count. None of the KXIP bowlers in the field today have dismissed Kohli in the IPL. 

21:45(IST)

End of the first over which is bowled by the KXIP captain R Ashwin to Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli. Both openers as one would expect are taking a risk-free approach as they knocked the ball around for the first five balls to take singles before a loose ball was dispatched to the fence with ease by Parthiv. RCB are 9/0 after 1 over.  

21:40(IST)

The RCB batsmen are out in the middle and Virat Kohli is taking strike along with Parthiv Patel as they look to chase down 89 against the KXIP who will open the bowling with R Ashwin. 

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:38(IST)

Kings having serious jitters....They say that crossing the finish line is toughest in sport. #KXIPvRCB #IPL

21:23(IST)

WICKET!!! Another run out and that is 3 run outs in the innings as Kings XI Punjab looked completely out of sorts and in a zone of their own. Lack of application writ large as you cannot afford to have 3 run outs in the same innings. The score reads 88 and that is the second lowest total in this season of the cash-rich league. Rajpoot is the last man out for just 1.

21:18(IST)

3 runs from the Siraj over as Axar and Ankit look to stretch the innings as long as they can. The umpires call for the strategic break as Kings XI Punjab still have 5 overs to bat with just one wicket in the bag. It will be interesting to see if they can cross the 100-run mark. The wicket clearly has no demons in it.

21:13(IST)

WICKET!!! What a callous approach here from Mohit Sharma as he starts running only as AB de Villiers chases the ball and is almost about to pick it up and throw it back to the bowler. Brilliant collection on the bounce from Moeen as he removes the bails in a jiffy. The score reads 84 with 9 wickets down. This game is in the bag for RCB for sure as there is no demon in the wicket here.

21:07(IST)

WICKET!!!! Andrew Tye goes here now as Umesh Yadav gets his man as the batsman edges that and goes to the keeper and Parthiv Patel does not miss that and Virat Kohli is overjoyed as this game is in the bag for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Tye goes for a duck as the score reads 79/8

21:03(IST)

WICKET!!! Ashwin comes and goes. That was not something that a captain is expected to do at this stage. Ashwin hits it straight to the fielder and runs off for a single as Axar sends him back. The score reads 78/7 and Kings XI Punjab are clearly not just down, but also out of this game unless there is a miracle waiting to happen here.

21:01(IST)

WICKET!!! Finch has finally lost his cool and goes for 26. Goes for the sweep and fails to clear Kohli at deep mid-wicket and the RCB skipper is ecstatic here and there is enough reason for him to celebrate as Bangalore are clearly on top here now with the score reading 78/6. KXIP have their backs against the wall here and in deep deep trouble.

20:57(IST)

5 runs from the Grandhomme over here as Kings XI Punjab definitely have the writing on the wall and are looking to make it count as much as they can and have a decent total on the board to make a match out of this one. The score reads 70/5 after 11 overs with Finch and Axar at the crease.

20:52(IST)

4 runs from the 10th over of the innings for Kings XI Punjab as they are in real trouble here in Indore and it is now left only on Aaron Finch to get them out of trouble as he bats on 17 and has Axar Patel for company with the score reading 65/5. The top-order has been a complete disappointment in this game.

20:45(IST)

WICKET!!! Grandhomme has his man here as Mayank manages to get a faint nick to one down the leg side and Parthiv Patel completes a good catch down the leg side. The umpires go up and the third umpire confirms that there has been a touch there. KXIP in dire straits here with 5 batsmen back in the hut with the score just on 61.

20:40(IST)

8 runs from the Siraj over as Finch finishes with a huge six and that was headed only one way as that was right in the slot for the Australian batsman. Having started poorly, Finch has looked good here and he would do well to put some runs on the board here and get KXIP out of trouble at 58/4

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 20:36(IST)

Surya kumar and Ishan. Surya kumar and Rohit. Gayle and Rahul. Mayank, Finch and Yuvi. Batsmen Umesh has dismissed in one over this season. #KXIPvRCB

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 20:35(IST)

​Umesh Express has derailed #KXIP’s hopes of posting a huge total...loved the way he’s bowled in the power-play overs this #IPL. Pace and control. #KXIPvRCB

20:34(IST)

WICKET!!! Chahal gets another one as Stoinis fails to read the googly from the leg-spinner and goes for 2. This is not the kind of start that the Punjab unit would have hoped for after being sent in to bat by Kohli. RCB clearly hold the upper hand here as the score reads 50/4 after 7 overs in Indore.

20:27(IST)

WICKET!!! Kings XI Punjab definitely losing the plot here as Siraj now sends back Karun Nair for 1, caught beautifully by Virat Kohli at wide second slip. Nair looked uncomfortable to start with and Siraj has his man after taking the quality catch of Gayle in the previous over. The score reads 41/3 in the sixth over.

20:25(IST)

WICKET!!!! Another one here for Umesh as he finishes a brilliant over with the wicket of Chris Gayle. That was again short as Gayle went for the pull and while he had height, it did not go the distance and Siraj took a brilliant catch as the Universe Boss has to go for 18 as the score reads 41/2

Virat Kohli. (Image: AFP)

PREVIEW KXIP vs CSK: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to push towards the play-offs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Monday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 8PM on May 14th (Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

Punjab are third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, while Bangalore are out of the contention to finish top four at the end of the round-robin stage. They are seventh with eight points from 11 games. Only Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 18 points so far, have guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs. So there are three places still up for grabs for the knock-outs. However, the problem for Punjab is that they arrive into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and face a team that will be without pressure. From now onwards, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be out to derail other teams' chances.

In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs. To win against Bangalore, Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin would know that both their batting and bowling must click at the Holkar Stadium. Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle as the duo have accumulated 537 and 332 runs respectively. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Squads: Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478
