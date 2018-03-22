IPL Laggards—Teams That Have Failed to Live Up to Expectations

While some of the teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have grown from strength to strength in terms of on-field performances and off-the-field following, some of the others have failed to convert promising opportunities into concrete results. Here is a list of five teams, who failed to deliver on the field.
1) Delhi Daredevils - The franchise started strongly as they managed to assemble a quality team in the initial years. With Indian stars like Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, and experienced international players like Glenn Mcgrath, AB de Villiers, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Delhi were among the favourites for the title. They managed to reach the semi-finals of the first two editions but failed to make it to the summit clash. Two poor years followed that saw the team fail to reach the knock-outs. The year 2012 saw Delhi finish top of the table during the league stage after good performances from stars like Morne Morkel, Kevin Pietersen, David Warner and Virender Sehwag. But another poor show in the knock-outs ended their title chances. Since then the franchise has not made it to the knock-outs and struggled due to poorly assembled teams, which failed to pack a powerful punch.
Performance over the years
2008 Semifinalists (4th/8)
2009 Semifinalists (3rd/8)
2010 League stage (5th/8)
2011 League stage (10th/10)
2012 Playoffs (3rd/9)
2013 League stage (9th/9)
2014 League stage (8th/8)
2015 League stage (7th/8)
2016 League stage (6th/8)
2017 League stage (6th/8)
2) Kings XI Punjab: Another north Indian team which has failed to deliver on the early promise. Led by the mercurial Yuvraj Singh in the initial years, KXIP rode on the brilliance of their stars to finish third in the first edition of the tournament. But what followed thereafter was something that left the fans and owners disappointed. Five consecutive seasons without making it to the knock-outs meant the team's fan base also suffered. The lukewarm response from the Mohali crowd dented the team's morale on several occasions. The year 2014 saw the team play with renewed vigour under the leadership of the Australian George Bailey with another Aussie Glenn Maxwell doing the star turn with the bat. Coach Sanjay Bangar was the man behind this revival and KXIP looked like a force to reckon with. A century from Wriddhiman Saha in the final all but sealed the deal for the Kings but a rearguard from Manish Pandey meant KKR edged them out to win the title. The Punjab outfit finished rock bottom of the league in the next two seasons, before fighting hard for a knockout spot last season.
Performance over the years
2008 Semifinalists (3rd/8)
2009 League stage (5th/8)
2010 League stage (8th/8)
2011 League stage (5th/10)
2012 League stage (6th/9)
2013 League stage (6th/9)
2014 Runners-up (2nd/8)
2015 League stage (8th/8)
2016 League stage (8th/8)
2017 League stage (5th/8)
3) Pune Warriors India: This franchise, bought at a jaw-dropping price by former Team India sponsors Sahara India Parivar, became the second team from Maharashtra to enter the league. The team had names like Sourav Ganguly, Michael Clarke, Angelo Mathews, Yuvraj Singh along with a host of other T20 stars but failed to produce any results in the three years that it participated in the league. Wooden spooners once and second from bottom on the other two occasions, this outfit was a non-starter and failed to get going completely.
Performance over the years
2011 Group stage (9/10)
2012 Group stage (9/9)
2013 Group stage (8/9)
4) Kochi Tuskers Kerala: This franchise was disbanded only after one season as it ran into legal troubles with the board. The team finished a lowly 8th out of 10 teams in the 2011 season registering 6 victories and 8 losses. The team had big names like Brendon McCullum, Mahela Jayawardene, Steven Smith, Muralitharan but could not put together a cohesive unit.
5) Gujarat Lions: This franchise came into existence after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned from the league for two years. The team, led by Suresh Raina, started well and reached the knock-out stage in the first season, riding high on performances of T20 specialists like Ravindra Jadeja, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Bravo. The team though failed to reach the final. There was a lot of hope from this team in 2017 as well, but a string of injuries to key players and poor on-field performances meant the Lions finished 7th out of the 8 teams.
Performance over the years
2016 Playoffs (4th/8)
2017 League stage (7th/8)
First Published: March 22, 2018, 3:07 PM IST