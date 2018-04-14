IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens: Hosts Look to Return to Winning Ways

19:01(IST)

Despite the pacers leaking as many as 109 runs in just 8.5 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous game, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik on Friday said it's not a concern going into their next encounter, at home against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad.R. Vinay Kumar was the worst hit among the seamers, going for 35 runs in 1.5 overs as he bowled the first and the last over. Besides Vinay Kumar, Andre Russell (0/35) and Tom Curran (2/39) were also expensive.Needing 17 runs in the final over, CSK's English recruit Sam Billings hunted down the runs with one ball to spare.In the first game against RCB, KKR pacers had conceded 70 runs in 8 overs."It's not a concern. One thing that the overs that have gone for big runs are big overs so that's something we need to look into. It's early days in the tournament so there's room for improvement," Karthik told reporters on the eve of their game against Kane Williamson-led SRH.