IPL Live Score KKR vs KXIP Match 24 in Abu Dhabi: Toss Coming Up Soon, Punjab Could Get in Gayle

  • 13:59 (IST)

    When does it start: The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window will get underway when all the franchises complete seven matches each. Right now most of the teams have played six matches each, while a few have played five.

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the double-header weekend. Get ready for the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab here in Abu Dhabi. While KKR would be looking to make their case stronger for play-offs, time is running out for Kings XI Punjab, who have only one win in six matches so far. Stay tuned for all the latest on the match. Less than two hours away from the match now. 

14:53 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

14:45 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

14:39 (IST)

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

14:31 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

14:22 (IST)

Players eligible from each franchise Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

14:11 (IST)

Which players are eligible: In the 2019 season, in the five day transfer window, only uncapped players who had not appeared in more than two matches were eligible for transfers to other teams. But this time around, capped players can also be traded for, both Indian & overseas.

13:59 (IST)

When does it start: The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window will get underway when all the franchises complete seven matches each. Right now most of the teams have played six matches each, while a few have played five.

13:51 (IST)

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 is off to an excellent start and the season is soon approaching the halfway stage. While there are teams which are clearly in front and will most likely make it to the playoffs, there are some that are struggling for their survival. Also there is a lot of buzz around the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window, that will be open very soon.

 
 

13:41 (IST)

In the last encounter between the two sides, Shubman Gill anchored a 184-run successful chase with an unbeaten 65 off 49 deliveries the last time KKR clashed with KXIP in an IPL encounter – on the 3rd of May, 2019 in Mohali. Sam Curran hammered a 24-ball 55 and with cameos from Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran, helped KXIP post a competitive 183 for 6. Chris Lynn (46 off 22 deliveries) gave KKR a flying start. The middle-order chipped in while Gill anchored the chase from the other end to take KKR through to a win by 7 wickets and 2 overs to spare.

13:35 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the double-header weekend. Get ready for the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab here in Abu Dhabi. While KKR would be looking to make their case stronger for play-offs, time is running out for Kings XI Punjab, who have only one win in six matches so far. Stay tuned for all the latest on the match. Less than two hours away from the match now. 

IPL Live Score KKR vs KXIP Match 24 in Abu Dhabi: Toss Coming Up Soon, Punjab Could Get in Gayle

IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score:Kings XI Punjab:​ Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

PREVIEW:Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 10th of October. KXIP need some inspiration. They showed a lot of promise at the beginning of the tournament but have now lost 4 matches on the trot. They are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 6 matches. KKR have had a mixed bag so far in IPL 2020 – they have won 3 and lost 2 of their 5 matches. Mayank Agarwal has had a quiet three matches after starting the tournament with a bang. He is getting starts but is not able to convert them into the big match-winning scores. KL Rahul has suddenly decided to play the role of the accumulator and anchor – visible from his approach and drop in strike rate. This is turning out to be counter-productive for KXIP for Rahul was at his best when he was destructive – as he showed against RCB with his unbeaten 132 off just 69 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran gave a glimpse of his class against SRH. Glenn Maxwell needs to fire in the middle order. He has been poor in IPL 2020 scoring just 48 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 85.71. Mohammed Shami continues to lead the KXIP attack and is their leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

KKR need a collective effort from their top and middle order if they are to make it to the playoffs this year. Andre Russell – the most destructive batsman in IPL history, who was in devastating form in IPL 2019, has been completely out of sync in this edition. He has just scored 50 runs in 4 innings at a rate of 135.13 thus far. Skipper, Dinesh Karthik has also failed to yet produce a significant performance and has a strike rate of just 102.08 in the tournament. Another huge disappointment has been the form of Sunil Narine – he has just aggregated 44 runs in 5 innings with the highest score of 17 and strike rate of 110. Just for perspective, Pat Cummins has scored more runs in IPL 2020 than Russell, Karthik and Narine. Narine – the bowler – has also been a patch of himself. He has just picked 3 wickets in 5 matches and also gone at 8.33 per over.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

