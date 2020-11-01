IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Will CSK Spoil KXIP's Party?

IPL Live Score 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Latest Updates: KXIP need to win to stay alive in the competition. CSK are already out, and will be looking to end on a high

Preview

It is a huge match for Kings XI Punjab - a match they cannot afford to lose. A win will massively increase their probability of making it to the playoffs and a loss will throw them out of the race - it is as simple as that for KXIP.

After staging a remarkable fightback which saw them win five matches in a row, KXIP went down against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. Although KL Rahul remains the highest scorer of the season with 641 runs in 13 matches, his self transformation from aggressor to accumulator has seen his strike rate take a massive dip - it currently stands at a below-par 130.54. The KXIP skipper is at his destructive best when he attacks the bowling. Chris Gayle has made a huge impact to KXIP's success since his inclusion in the XI. Nicholas Pooran has been a revelation with his hitting prowess and has the third-highest strike rate (of 173.76) in the tournament. KXIP would be hoping that Glenn Maxwell will finally produce one innings of substance after failing the entire tournament.

The bowling will be led by Mohammed Shami - who, along with Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler of the tournament. Shami has picked 20 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of just 14.9 - more significantly all his 20 wickets have either been of the opposition top-middle order batsmen or big players batting lower in the order.

CSK are out of the race of the playoffs and are now playing spoilers for other teams in the tournament. They won their last couple of matches - against RCB and KKR - both in Dubai and would be looking to end the tournament on a high. Faf du Plessis has been their most outstanding batsman scoring 401 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.7 - he was brilliant in the first half of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja has excelled in his avatar as finisher for CSK this season - he has a strike rate of 171.85 in IPL 2020. The bowling has been decent but not outstanding. Sam Curran is their highest wicket-taker of the season with 13 wickets.

WHAT: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 53, IPL 2020

WHEN: 1st November, 3:30 PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi, UAE

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Chennai Super Kings Team News

CSK may go with an unchanged XI or replace Lungi Ngidi with Josh Hazlewood. They might want to promote an in-form Jadeja at number 3 giving him a chance to get a big score.

Possible Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Kings XI Punjab Team News

The only possible change could be the inclusion of Mayank Agarwal, if he is match-fit, at the expense of Mandeep Singh at the top of the order.

Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

CSK hold a 3-2 advantage in the last 5 meetings between the two sides. Shane Watson (83 off 53 balls) and Faf du Plessis (87 off 53 balls) put together an unbeaten 181 run opening partnership to take CSK to a thumping 10-wicket win against KXIP in Dubai in the opening clash between the two teams in IPL 2020.

To watch out for

Nicholas Pooran scored 33 off 17 deliveries against CSK in Dubai and has the third-highest strike rate in the tournament.

Quotes

Chennai Super Kings: Just see the ball and hit the ball. I was looking to not lose my shape, and I knew if they bowled in my arc, I could hit a six - Ravindra Jadeja after his cameo 31 off 11 deliveries against KKR in Dubai

Kings XI Punjab: It was a horrible toss to loose to be honest. It did get very easy to bat later on. There was a lot of dew in the second half and that made it a bit tough for the bowlers to grip the ball - KXIP skipper, KL Rahul after RR chased down the target of 185 against them in Abu Dhabi