IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match at Dubai: CSK Hint at Imran Tahir's Inclusion in XI

IPL Live Score 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Latest Updates: SRH are fifth in the table while CSK are seventh. SRH beat CSK when the two teams met first time.

Preview:

Once used to dominate this tournament, Chennai Super Kings will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the return fixture of the Indian Premier League. When last time these two teams met it was SRH that came up trumps. Will CSK exact a revenge and turn things around?

Chennai Super Kings:

When MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings landed in Dubai a month ago, not in their wildest dreams they would have thought that they will be struggling to make it into the top-four of the Indian Premier League.

First they were hit by Covid-19 when pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were tested positive and then less than ordinary performance made sure that the CSK fans were not going to have the time of their lives which they were so desperately looking forward to once IPL became a possibility among the pandemic.

Now with just 4 points in 7 matches, Chennai are desperate to turn things around but the body language of the team doesn’t look good. Finisher MS Dhoni is clearly on the wane and coach Stephen Fleming himself has said that the spinners are ‘yet to come to the party’. The only bright side has been the top order which has the likes of Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu. A lot depend on the trio when they take on SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Played seven, won three, lost four.

SRH are having a roller-coaster of a season. But probably they will relish taking on a wounded CSK in the return fixture so that they can mend their ways as soon as possible.

They are clearly not a team which has a battery of explosive hitters but the likes of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey can shake things up a bit. Not to mention David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top are in sublime form.

T Natarajan can be the x-factor with his yorkers but barring him the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma are yet to cement their places in the squad. Warner has rotated them and this shows that he is struggling to fill the void that has opened up after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out due to injury.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 26

WHEN: October 13, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma or Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan