IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match at Dubai: CSK Hint at Imran Tahir's Inclusion in XI

Meanwhile Virender Sehwag has said it's time MS Dhoni look after himself and promote himself up the order. Dhoni is not too keen to bat up the order---in top five---and recently ruled out any such move.
Just 20 minutes to go for the toss. CSK will be desperate to win the toss and bat first. They've fielded first in all 7 games so far, which has added pressure to an alredy struggling batting unit. Will MS Dhoni enjoy some luck at the toss tonight?
SRH, meanwhile, have been up and down. They are coming off a narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals - a game they should have ideally won after the kind of start they got with the ball. In their last match against CSK, they had a young star in Priyam Garg scoring a match-winning half-century. Can they repeat it?
Hello and welcome to the coverage of SRH vs CSK from the Dubai International stadium. SRH are 5th in the table with 3 wins from 7 games while CSK are 7th, having won only two of their 7 matches. The first half has been poor for both teams, CSK being the worse. Can they turn it around in the second half? The pressure will be on MS Dhoni and co, for they're not used to this position especially in recent years. Toss at 7pm.
Almost time!
The two teams have arrived here in Dubai ahead of Match 29 of #Dream11IPL.#SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/TsNnWDBI0l— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020
Is this a hint?
The two most powerful warriors and patience and time. 🦁💛 #Yellove #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/wW1v6vWt3h— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2020
CSK fans will be hoping for a repeat of 2010 IPL, where they were in a similar position: 2 wins from 7 matches. And then they turned it around to win the tournament. Here are some similarities, if you're a CSK fan.
So, here’s to cheer up #CSK fans before tonight’s game. Can 2020 be like 2010? Even Impossible says ‘I-M-Possible’ 🕺 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ZrrNNlmnUF— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 13, 2020
Here are a few CSK players talking about their position in the table.
Watto Man, Dhool and Jaggi on the #yellove cause at the halfway mark of #IPL2020. 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/CmcyW1XvVD— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2020
IPL Live Score 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Latest Updates: SRH are fifth in the table while CSK are seventh. SRH beat CSK when the two teams met first time.
Preview:
Once used to dominate this tournament, Chennai Super Kings will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the return fixture of the Indian Premier League. When last time these two teams met it was SRH that came up trumps. Will CSK exact a revenge and turn things around?
Preview:
Chennai Super Kings:
When MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings landed in Dubai a month ago, not in their wildest dreams they would have thought that they will be struggling to make it into the top-four of the Indian Premier League.
First they were hit by Covid-19 when pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were tested positive and then less than ordinary performance made sure that the CSK fans were not going to have the time of their lives which they were so desperately looking forward to once IPL became a possibility among the pandemic.
Now with just 4 points in 7 matches, Chennai are desperate to turn things around but the body language of the team doesn’t look good. Finisher MS Dhoni is clearly on the wane and coach Stephen Fleming himself has said that the spinners are ‘yet to come to the party’. The only bright side has been the top order which has the likes of Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu. A lot depend on the trio when they take on SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Played seven, won three, lost four.
SRH are having a roller-coaster of a season. But probably they will relish taking on a wounded CSK in the return fixture so that they can mend their ways as soon as possible.
They are clearly not a team which has a battery of explosive hitters but the likes of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey can shake things up a bit. Not to mention David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top are in sublime form.
T Natarajan can be the x-factor with his yorkers but barring him the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma are yet to cement their places in the squad. Warner has rotated them and this shows that he is struggling to fill the void that has opened up after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out due to injury.
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 26
WHEN: October 13, 7:30PM IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Predicted XI
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma or Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan