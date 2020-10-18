IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KKR, Today's Match in Abu Dhabi: All Eyes on KKR After Narine Gets Clean Chit

IPL Live Score 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Updates - "The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 18th October. SRH, with 5 losses from 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins and as many losses from the same number of matches. A fine all-round bowling effort from the KKR bowlers restricted SRH to 142 for 4 in Abu Dhabi – in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on a fine 70 off 62 deliveries to take KKR to a comprehensive 7 wicket win with two overs to spare. SRH have lost their last couple of matches and need a win to ensure they do not fall too behind in the pecking order. David Warner is their highest scorer of the tournament with 284 runs but his strike rate of 121.88 tells the real story – it has largely been a struggle for the SRH captain in IPL 2020. Jonny Bairstow has fallen off the boil in the last couple of matches – he has got starts but been sluggish and then failed to register a substantial score.

Rashid Khan will continue to hold the key to SRH’s bowling – he is their leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in 8 matches conceding at a rate of just 5.34 runs per over. SRH will rely on him to not only check the flow of runs in the middle overs but also provide them with crucial breakthroughs. KKR have been poor in their last couple of matches and been thrashed by RCB (by 82 runs) and MI (by 8 wickets). The batting is a huge concern for KKR. No one, with the exception of Shubman Gill, is scoring any runs for the team in the top-order. Eoin Morgan has been a patch of the T20 specialist he is known to be with no fifties and scoring at a rate of just around 130. Pat Cummins has aggregated more runs than Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik – this tells a story or two about the terrible form the West Indian all-rounder and wicket-keeper have been in this edition. Russell, who was in devastating form in IPL 2019, has just mustered 83 runs in 7 innings this year.