IPL Live Score Cricket, RCB vs KXIP: De Villiers, De Kock on the Attack; Bangalore on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2018, 10:35 PM IST

Match 8, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 13 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

22:41(IST)

9 overs have been bowled and so far so good as far as Bangalore are concerned. Both De Villiers and De Kock are looking settled at the moment and they have score 67/2. RCB need 89 off 66 deliveries to win their first match of the season and there is still a lot of batting to go. 

22:34(IST)

Four and Four: Mohit Sharma this time strays onto the pads of De Kock and the southpaw obliges him by hitting him for a boundary towards square leg. Then on the last ball of the over, Kohli cuts the ball past the cover fielder for a boundary. 16 runs came from that over as RCB are going along nicely at the moment.

22:32(IST)

SIX: Mohit Sharma comes onto the attack and De Villiers welcomes him with a pull shot over mid wicket for his first six of the innings. Also, AB’s flat pull off Mohit is the 100th IPL 2018 six. It is raining sixes this season already!

22:27(IST)

Four: This time, De Kock comes down the ground and hits Mujeeb against the spin over the in field on the onside for a boundary towards mid-wicket. So far, the South Africa has look impressive and RCB would want him to stay there at leaset till ABD gets settled at the crease.

22:25(IST)

Four: Qunton de Kock continues to hit boundaries as he slogs Ashwin for a boundary on the onside. The timing wasn't great but the ball somehow trickles away for a boundary. Third four of the innings for De Kock. RCB: 41/2 in 6 overs

22:23(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: Mujeeb ka ho gaya main mureed....what a rare talent.

22:22(IST)

OUT: Sensational bowling from the 17 year old as Mujeeb castles the great Virat Kohli for 21. Kohli was playing for the spin but the ball came inside and crashed into the stumps. Bangalore have lost two wickets now as AB De Villiers comes out to bat. 

22:16(IST)

Four: Kohli is only dealing in boundaries at the moment as he brings up his second four of the over. This time he plays the perfect drive on the off side to bring up his fourth four of the innings. 10 runs came from the first Tye over as RCB are scoring runs freely at the moment.

22:14(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli greets his former teammate Tye by coming down the track and pulling him for a boundary towards square leg. Third four of the innings for the RCB skipper and he is looking good early on in his innings. Not a good sign for Punjab this.

22:13(IST)

Afghan star Mujeeb stalls the flow of runs a bit as he concedes just three runs in his first over. The 17-year old is showing maturity much bigger than his age and is not giving away anything away to the two star batsmen. Andrew Tye comes to bowl now.  

22:10(IST)

Four: Quinton de Kock is matching Kohli shot for shot as he too hits his second four of the innings off the bowling of Ashwin. The southpaw comes onto the frontfoot and guides the ball past the cover fielder for a boundary. Mujeeb now comes onto the bowl for Punjab. 

22:08(IST)

Four: Ashwin has now brought himself onto the attack and he is right away taken for a boundary by Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper waits for the ball to come to him and then plays a deft cut shot to guide the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. 

22:06(IST)

Four and Four: Virat Kohli comes out to bat and he starts off a boundary on the off side off the bowling of Axar. Then on the last ball of the over, De Kock too hits a boundary on the off side for his first four of the innings. Mixed start to the chase by RCB as they lost one wicket and score 10 runs from the first over. 

22:03(IST)

OUT: That is the kind of start that Punjab must have dreamt about as Axar removes McCullum on the second ball of the first over. McCullum tried to clear the in-field but gave away an easy catch to Mujeeb in the covers. Bangalore 1/1

22:00(IST)

RCB openers Brendon McCullum and Qunton de Kock are making their way into the middle and they will look to give the home side a flying start in the match. Whilst the target is not that big, but few wicket could certainly rock them. Axar Patel will be bowling the first over. 

21:55(IST)

Stat Attack:  KXIP have lost 7/61: They were 94/3 and ended up with 155 all out. Teams batting first have only won once this season, that too in a rain affected match. Home teams have won 6 out of 7 prior matches this season, including the last 6 matches on the trot.  

Sundar + Yadav: 5/45 in 8 overs (RR: 5.63 RPO)

Rest of the RCB bowlers: 5/107 in 12 overs (RR: 8.92 RPO)

21:47(IST)

Innings Over: Chris Woakes picks up the last wicket of the day as Mujeeb top edges the ball and Sarfraz took his second catch of the night. Punjab become the first team to be all-out in IPL 2018 and they are restricted to 155. Rahul top scored for Punjab with 47 while Umesh starred with a 3 wicket haul.

21:43(IST)

OUT: After hitting a massive six straight down the ground, Ashwin tried to repeat the shot and came dancing down the track. But this time he missed the ball completely and De Kock affected the easiest of stumping. First wicket of the innings for Chahal and it comes in his last over. 

21:40(IST)

Stat Attack: Virat Kohli now has 61 catches in the Indian Premier League and with that, he has entered the top-5 in the list of players with most number of catches in the league. 

1.            87 – Raina

2.            74 – AB de Villiers

3.            73 – Rohit

4.            71 – Pollard

5.            61 – Bravo/Kohli

21:37(IST)

Out: Andrew Tye tries to hit the ball over the long on boundary ropes off the bowling of Chris Woakes but couldn't time it properly. Virat Kohli takes a good running catch and then looks towards Anushka Sharma in the pavilion and smiles. Punjab lose their 8th wicket for 143 in 18 overs.

21:34(IST)

Four: Finally a boundary and it comes off the bowling of Chris Woakes. Ashwin comes down the track and hits the ball on the up over the cover fielder for a boundary towards extra covers. Priceless runs these for Punjab as they move into the 140. 

21:31(IST)

17 overs have been bowled and all Punjab could muster so far is 135/7. Ashwin and Andrew Tye are in the middle but they haven't been able to score runs freely. The last boundary managed by KXIP was in the 15th over (14.4). It’s been 14 balls since that boundary

21:29(IST)

RCB skipper Virat Kohli must be loving it at the moment as Punjab are not getting to score any boundaries and all their batsman can do is take singles and doubles. The boundaries have dried up completely and they haven't got many big hitters in the hut left either. 

21:24(IST)

Skipper Ashwin is still out there he will have to add as many runs as possible to the Punjab score. As things stand, Bangalore won't have any problem in the chasing a score less than 150 and that is where Punjab's score seems to be reaching.

21:21(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Axar Patel heads back into the hut off the bowling of Khejrolia. Axar tried to hit the ball against the line and the ball crashed into his pads. KXIP used the DRS but it was plumb. Punjab have lost their seventh wicket now. 

21:18(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: Yuvraj’s form is critical to Punjab’s fortunes. While Stoinis at 6 gives an extra bowling option, it does make the batting a tad shorter.

21:15(IST)

Out: Stoinis tried to come down the track once more but this time, Washington pulls back the length, forcing Stoinis to miss the ball. De Kock then took the bails off in the easiest of stumping. Punjab have now lost their sixth wicket. 

21:13(IST)

SIX: Stoinis comes dancing down the ground and smacks the ball over the bowler's head for a huge six. The right hander slams his first six and he is looking in ominous form at the moment. He remains crucial for KXIP's chance. 

21:11(IST)

Not Out: Washington Sundar trapped Stoinis in front of the wicket but the umpire said not out. Kohli used the DRS after asking De Kock if the ball had pitched inside the line. However, replays showed that the ball has missed the leg stump. 

21:07(IST)

OUT: Khejrolia has done the trick once again as he rattles the stumps of Karun Nair and he has to depart for 29. Punjab has now lost half their side and they are struggling. They need a big innings here from anyone of their lower order batsmen. KXIP: 102/5

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2018 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab through our live blog.

Preview:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are hoping to get their campaign back on track after an opening game defeat, as they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. RCB finished second best in a cliffhanger to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball 50. But RCB will expect some fireworks from Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. McCullum's confidence will be high as he completed 9,000 T20 runs in the match. Skipper Virat Kohli, surprisingly, played second fiddle, scoring just 31 off 33, and he would like to have a better outing against KXIP. Other batsmen like Quinton de Kock and Sarfaraz Khan, and all-rounder Chris Woakes, who did not get many runs under their belts, would also be keen to contribute. Assisted by India's 2011 World Cup winning duo of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra as batting and bowling coaches, Kohli could also think of letting Corey Anderson have bowl, given the small size of the Chinnaswamy stadium. Umesh Yadav and Woakes shared five wickets between them on Sunday, and would like to continue their form. Much was expected from the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, but they couldn't weave their magic, claiming just one wicket for 77 runs in 56 balls. In-form New Zealand pacer Tim Southee may also get a chance to swing his arms, considering his reputation as one of the best new-ball bowlers in international cricket today. Punjab, meanwhile, are coming into the match with their tails up, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who made history by scoring the fastest-ever IPL fifty in that match, will seek to repeat his show. Rahul, who will be playing at his home ground of Bengaluru, had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51. Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue his good work. Yuvraj Singh, who looked a pale shadow of his old self in the last match, scoring just 12 off 22 balls, would be keen to regain his touch. For Punjab, David Miller and Marcus Stoinis scored unbeaten 24 and 23 against Delhi, and would like to continue their roles of steering the team to victory in the death overs. Chris Gayle could open the innings as he knows the conditions well here, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in 2013. Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance. Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi, with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets.
Teams (likely XI): Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya. Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
