IPL Live Score, CSK vs RR in Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 12:54 AM IST

Match 12, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 31 March, 2019

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs

Man of the Match: MS Dhoni

Highlights

00:35(IST)
00:31(IST)
00:23(IST)
00:19(IST)
00:11(IST)

CHENNAI WIN: CSK have defended 12 runs in the last over and it's three wins out of three for them. 

00:09(IST)

OUT. Here is another wicket for Chennai as this time Bravo gets Gopal. This is all but over as 10 runs are needed off just 1.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 00:07(IST)

This has been an outstanding game of cricket : the ebb and flow has been amazing . This is why we love the IPL. Down to the wire and some top class performances.

00:03(IST)

OUT: Disaster for RR as Stokes falls on the final ball of the last over. Bravo gets the big man for 46. RR still need 12 from 5.

00:01(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:58(IST)

Whatever the result - Jofra Archer needs to bat ahead of k Gowtham.

23:53(IST)

To add to CSK's woes now, Archer too picks Bravo's length early and hits one six over the bowler's head. 19 runs come from the over as Rajasthan are 151/6 in 18 overs. 

23:50(IST)

This match is still not over as Stokes hits Bravo for a six on the first ball of the over. That brings the equation down to 38 runs. Then he follows it up with a four through fine leg. RR are 143/6. 

23:42(IST)

OUT: Thakur has his second as Gowtham, in a bid to get a big shot gives a catch to Raina. He goes for 9 as RR are 120/6. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:42(IST)

Royals can’t leave too many for the last over. Either this over or the next has to be a big one . Transfer some pressure back onto CSK.

23:40(IST)

Gowtham is not giving up the fight and he smashes Tahir for a monstrous six. RR need many more of those. The over fetches 9 runs as RR are 120/5 in 16 overs. 

23:33(IST)
23:27(IST)

OUT: Tahir has another one as this time Smith departs for 28. He gives a simple catch to Dhruv Shorey in the deep. It looks all but over as RR are 94/5.

23:23(IST)

The only way Rajasthan can win this battle is if Stokes gets going. He has done it before and can do it today too. Meanwhile RR have moved to 93/4. 

23:22(IST)
23:19(IST)

This pair of Smith and Ben Stokes have it in them to win this game. But the equation pretty tough for RR as they need 89 from 48 balls. 

23:10(IST)

OUT: Tahir produces a magical delivery to dismiss Rahul Tripathi. Great bowling by Tahir as he produces a wonderful back-of-length delivry to get rid of Tripathi for 39. RR are 75/4 in 10 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:08(IST)

The Royals need to keep their heads . Calm , sensible batting will see them through . The dew is gonna play a huge role !

23:02(IST)

Tripathi is making this opportunity count. Despite a twisted ankle he is playing some brilliant shots. That has taken Rajasthan to 72/3 off which Tripathi has scored 38. 

22:55(IST)

Smith and Tripathi are building a small little partnership here that'll give some hope to Rajasthan. Importantly they are getting a boundary every over and that takes RRs score to 54/3 in 7 overs. 

22:49(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:48(IST)

Seeing this first over from Santner again makes you wonder what was going through the heads of the royals batsmen who were dismissed !

22:43(IST)

Steve Smith, eversince he has come out to bat is looking positive. He hit a quality bouundary off Thakur that have taken Rajasthan score to 28/3. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:36(IST)

Tripathi is struggling to run . This is where the rule for no runners for a batsman makes no sense . He would have been allowed a substitute fielder for the same injury but no runner while batting .

22:35(IST)

OUT: And now Shardul Thakur picks up a wicket. What is Rajasthan doing. Buttler goes for 6. It's 15/3. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:34(IST)

This is crazy cricket from the Royals . Hara kiri . Just cannot understand the thinking behind some of the shot selection.

(Image: IPL)

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the game between CSK and RR:
CSK vs RR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (March 31) from 8:00 PM onwards. CSK vs RR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings began their title defence with convincing wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. On Sunday (March 31) evening, they will look to make it three out of three against Rajasthan Royals. All focus though will be on the MA Chidambaram surface. In the opener, a slow track saw them skittle out Virat Kohli’s RCB for 70 before themselves reaching the target in the 18th over on a rank turner. Both MS Dhoni and Kohli had criticized the surface and it remains to be seen how it plays this time around. Veterans Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo have been particularly impressive and against Rajasthan, captain Dhoni will once again turn to them with the hope of an encore.

While it is still early days in the competition, CSK will be concerned about their batsmen. Only the likes of Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Dhoni exuded any confidence against the Delhi Capitals while most looked off-colour in the first game. CSK is yet to call upon the services of a fourth overseas player and the inconsistency in batting could provide South African captain Faf du Plessis, who is yet to get a look in, with a chance to force his way back into the scheme of things. The visiting Royals’ fortunes though has been far from similar – they lost both their games before this – first against the Kings XI Punjab, before a David Warner storm blew them away in Hyderabad after Sanju Samson’s fantastic century.

Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane will be happy with their batting performances, but desperately needs the bowlers to step up. The likes of Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham are likely to fancy the CSK batting, especially after the thumping they took in their last outing. It will be a contest between Rajasthan's batting line-up comprising Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Samson versus a spin-heavy CSK bowling, but how crucial a role will the pitch play is likely to decide the outcome of the encounter.

Players to Watch Out For

Shane Watson: After scoring a bagful of runs in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, the former Australian all-rounder has found the going tougher than he would have liked in India. After a duck in the first game at home, Watson helped CSK on the way to a win against Delhi when he top-scored for them with 44. At the top of the order, Watson’s influence can be the difference between a winning score and a shaky batting performance by the three-time champions.

Steve Smith: Back in the mix of things after a year-long break, Smith will be keen to get his act going, especially given how Warner has begun. The experienced batsman is not only due for a big one but also will be crucial in dealing with the in-form bowlers in Tahir, Harbhajan and Bravo. Smith’s only had one go in two games so far and the test against CSK is just the kind of thing that might help him find his touch.
chennai super kings vs rajasthan royalsCSK vs RRipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scorelive scoreMS Dhoni

