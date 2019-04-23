Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: Raina Departs For 38, CSK Two Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2019, 10:50 PM IST

Match 41, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Highlights

22:50(IST)

Sandeep Sharma starts a fresh over and he is greeted with another four by Watson through the off side. Watson, finally has fired for CSK, but can he finish it for them remains to be seen. He gets another one with a slap through midwicket. After 11.3 overs it's 96/2. 

22:45(IST)
22:43(IST)

OUT: Rashid Khan has turned it around for SRH as Raina fails to pick up a wrong one. Raina goes down the pitch and misses the line of the ball totally. He is stumped by Bairstow for 38. CSK are 80/2 in 10 overs. 

22:37(IST)

MISS: Sandeep Sharma starts a fresh over and he induces an edge from Watson. But Watson spills the catch. That could be a costly miss here and Bairstow continues to have a horrific night. Watson hold the key here for CSK. After 8.5 overs it's 72/1. 

22:29(IST)

Shakib's second over of the game goes for 9 runs and CSK look in total control now. This forces Bhuvneshwar to bring on Rashid Khan, who does trouble Watson to begin with but his over also ends up going for 10 runs. CSK are 68/1 in 8 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:25(IST)

This last over has completely shifted the momentum in CSK’s favour. The stadium is buzzing and the energy of the fans will also be helping CSK in the chase . Excellent stuff from Raina. 

22:21(IST)

Raina turns up the heat on SRH and how! The first 5 balls sees him hit 4 fours whereas the final ball is hit for a flat six. That's exactly the over CSK needed. They are 49/1 at the end of the powerplays. 

22:15(IST)

Six, four! Watson is finally finding his groove and how. He creams Khaleel for a boundary over square leg then follows this up with a boundary to deep extra cover that Vijay Shankar tried hard to prevent but couldn't. CSK are 27/1 after 5 overs. 

22:10(IST)

Shakib's first over starts poorly as Watson smashes him for a boundary on the leg side. He does pull things back thereafter, giving awya just 8 runs in the over. CSK are 16/1 with 4 overs played. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:07(IST)

You just get the feeling that CSK are going to have to produce something spectacular to win this. Sunrisers well on top at the moment. 

22:06(IST)

Raina gets off the mark with a boundary and CSK will be needing a big innings from him and Watson if they are to stand any chance of chasing this down. They are 8/1 with 3 overs played. 

22:03(IST)

OUT! The pressure has paid off and CSK lose an early wicket. A quick single gives Deepak Hooda a chance to score a direct hit which he does and Du Plessis is just short. CSk are 3/1 after 2.3 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:01(IST)

What a cracking start by Sunrisers. Only 2 runs in the first two overs. Shane Watson needs to have a big game. He has not performed to his capabilities in this years IPL and he is due a big one. 

22:00(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed is the one sharing the new ball with Bhuvneshwar and the left-armer continues to stifle the flow of runs. Begins with 4 dots before both Du Plessis and Watson take singles to end the over. CSK are 2/0 after 2 overs. 

21:54(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts things off with a maiden over, getting the ball to shape away and causing Shane Watson a few problems. Given the target, both Watson and Faf du Plessis will need to make a quicker start. 

21:36(IST)
21:34(IST)

Bravo comes for the final over of the innings. But all credit to CSK bowlers as they haven't given much runs in the last three overs. Boundaries just don't seem to be coming for them. Excellent over from Bravo comes to an end as he just gives away 8 runs in the last over. Manish Pandey ends on 83 from 49 balls. 

21:29(IST)

OUT: Chahar has finally has in man in the penultimate over. He bowls an excellent over and invites Shankar to go for the big shots. Shankar goes big and is caught in the deep by Jadeja. SRH are 167/3 in 19 overs. 

21:27(IST)
21:26(IST)

Bravo starts a fresh over. If CSk can squeeze in a few wickets here and restrict SRH to below 170, that could be a major boost for them. But Bravo doesn't have a surprise element in his bowling anynore. Shankar just carves the ball into the point boundary. It's 162/2. 

21:18(IST)

Pandey has been batting like a dream as he just plucks one from outside the off stump and hits a massive six. He is in his 70s now. This is great batting. After 17 overs it's 151/2.  

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:14(IST)

24 deliveries left and 8 wickets in hand . They have to try and get at least to 180 . It won’t be easy because CSK have experience in their bowling line up and have the ability to restrict them to under 170.

21:11(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:06(IST)

Bhajji again showing his quality . He has been used judiciously in this IPL by MSD.

21:04(IST)

OUT: What has just happened here. Harabhajan Singh turns the ball square and Warner misses it completely. Warner just moves his backfoot slightly out of the crease and Dhoni stumps him. Great innings of 57 from Warner comes to an end as SRH are 120/2. 

21:00(IST)

This partnership is already worth 110 and spinners too are not doing the job for CSK. But they should know one thing, that it's a good pitch for batting. Another over comes to an end and CSK are 116/1 after 13 overs. 

20:57(IST)
20:53(IST)

FIFTY FOR PANDEY & WARNER: Bravo comes for another over but Pandey has been going great guns. He has shown his worth tonight, and if he continues to do well, this could be a good sign for SRH. And Pandey just paddles him for a four that brings up his fifty in just 25 balls.  In fact Warner gets it in the next over. Excellent batting here. It's 103/1 after 11 overs.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:48(IST)

This is exceptional batting from Sunrisers. Having said that , the pitch is definitely playing better than it has at any point in this tournament . Sunrisers have to get to at least 180 from here.

20:47(IST)

Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He is right on the money from the very beginning. But Pandey clears his front leg and dispatches the ball into the stands. This is excellent batting by Warner-Pandey duo. After 10 overs it's 91/1. 

PREVIEW: Having lost two matches in a row, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be under a bit of pressure when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. On Sunday, CSK faced a heart-wrenching one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chasing a "below par total" of 162, CSK lost their top four batsman inside the first four overs. It was only MS Dhoni, who single-handedly brought them into the match and kept their hopes alive till the last ball of the inning. Despite two consecutive losses, CSK still sit pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 games. However, they will like their top order to perform and secure a playoffs berth. But it will be a tough ask for them against SRH, who would be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Hyderabad.

SRH, however, will be wary of the fact that Tuesday's game would be the last match for their in-form opener Johnny Bairstow, who will be leaving to attend England's training camp for the upcoming World Cup. Both David Warner and Bairstow have scored the bulk of the runs for the SRH and their middle-order has not performed -- a fact well known to them and their opponents. With five wins from nine games, the Kane Williamson-led side would want to continue with the winning momentum and move upwards in the points table. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing IPL, SRH had secured a convincing six-wicket win at their home ground.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma
