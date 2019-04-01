Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: KXIP Look For Third Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 6:15 PM IST

Live Blog

18:20(IST)

Cricket is breaching new boundaries and what better example of this than the fact that Iceland, which has a population of just 3.38 lakhs, is now enthusiastically taking up the sport. Till recently the Nordic nation was obsessed with the sport of football, after their national team’s amazing run to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2016 followed by qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

18:16(IST)

“It’s a great feeling to get two points on board, hopefully this creates some sort of momentum as we go ahead. The year I have had has given me new confidence and I have a new outlook for this IPL. “Just have to win games for my side, try to take it as long as possible and I am glad the plan came off today.”

18:14(IST)

Ashwin was all praise for Mayank Agarwal, who scored a quickfire 43 off just 21 balls. “I hope he goes from strength to strength, he had a fabulous year and has been striking the ball really well. He has been touch unlucky when it comes to IPL but hopefully this is his year,” said Ashwin. Agarwal meanwhile added that playing for India has given him a new confidence.

18:09(IST)

“We gave a few runs too many in the end, there is a standard we want to set here and have to be hard on ourselves. Hopefully we can correct that as we move ahead,” he added.. “I thought they (Gayle and Rahul) paced their innings beautifully, we had our strategies planned for the first six overs against Mumbai and we executed that,” he said, talking about the conservative approach by the KXIP openers in the first six overs.

17:21(IST)

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin was delighted with his side’s convincing victory over Mumbai Indians but warned his team to keep their emotions in check ahead of the long season. “We played a good game and used the momentum from the game against KKR, where we batted well. It’s a marathon (IPL), so we have to keep our emotions in check,” said Ashwin in the post-match presentation.

17:20(IST)

It's match no 13 between in the IPL and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in Mohali. Both the teams have played three games each winning two and it's a good opportunity for both to move up in the points table. Hello and welcome to the live blog between KXIP and DC. 

Ashwin was all praise for Mayank Agarwal, who scored a quickfire 43 off just 21 balls. "I hope he goes from strength to strength, he had a fabulous year and has been striking the ball really well. He has been touch unlucky when it comes to IPL but hopefully this is his year," said Ashwin. Agarwal meanwhile added that playing for India has given him a new confidence.

KXIP vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (April 1) from 8:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Two victorious sides from Saturday (March 30). Two sides with two victories in three matches. Two sides that have never won the IPL, and are known for being perennial underachievers. One of the two sides will be taking another positive step this season, increasing their hopes for revival. Will that be Kings XI Punjab or Delhi Capitals? Punjab have the home advantage. They were strong in Mohali last year before their campaign derailed when they shifted to Indore. They've started this season's home run with a victory over the fancied Mumbai Indians.

Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders before that game, but their batting has been strong in all three matches. Chris Gayle is in fine hitting form, Mayank Agarwal's confidence is at an all-time high, as was evident against Mumbai. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan have also chipped in, while KL Rahul found form with an unbeaten half-century in the Mumbai chase. He started slow, but gave himself time to emerge on top. Punjab need their pacers to bowl better. Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljeon and Andrew Tye conceded more than 40 each against Mumbai, and have leaked runs at the death. R Ashwin has been fairly tidy, while M Ashwin made a successful Punjab debut with a couple of strikes on Saturday. The spin combination is unlikely to change, but Punjab might be considering a change in the pace unit.

Delhi, meanwhile, will be on a high after the thrilling Super Over finish. Kagiso Rabada is the talk of the town, but there were more heroes in the game against KKR. Prithvi Shaw took a giant step towards bigger things. Harshal Patel bowled well, until Delhi ran into Andre Russell. There's little anyone can do when Russell gets going, so it's hard to be critical of Delhi's bowling. Delhi will want their middle order to get better. The game should have never gone into the Super Over, but it did. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's roles thus become more important if Delhi are to go long.
