IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Sarfaraz Takes Charge After Openers Depart

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 8:33 PM IST

Match 13, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 01 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:35(IST)

It’s been a good powerplay for both teams . Kings 11 will be happy with the runs they have scored in the first 6 . Delhi capitals will be happy with the two wickets they have picked up .

20:34(IST)
20:28(IST)

Further trouble for Kings XI Punjab here? Direct hit from the deep as there is some confusion between Agarwal and new man Sarfaraz. This could be a big wicket for Delhi, but the umpire doesn't refer it to third umpire! Will be interesting to see the replay on that one. Agarwal also seems to be limping there!

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:24(IST)

This is another great opportunity for young Sarfaraz . Craig McMillan ( the fielding coach of kings 11 ) rates him quite highly and thinks the team environment at kings 11 will help young Sarfaraz flourish. He has 97 as his jersey number as a tribute to his father ( naushad Khan ) Nau -9 . Shaad ( sounds like saat which is 7 )

20:22(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Curran here, he hits Lamichanne for a six straight down the ground but fails to read the quicker one here. It skids on and he is struck on the backfoot. He is plumb there, doesn't even decide to review. Curran departs for 20 and Kings XI are 36/2

20:17(IST)

Sam Curran certainly ensuring Kings XI Punjab dont miss Chris Gayle here, three superb boundaries as he goes after Avesh Khan here. Giving Kings XI Punjab innings bit of a lift here. They move to 27/0 after 3 overs here, with a run rate at 9

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:13(IST)

That’s a huge wicket . Kl Rahul is a quality batsman and getting him early is key !! 

20:10(IST)

WICKET! Big one for Delhi Capitals, that's the end of KL Rahul here. Morris pitching the ball up this time and it jags back in. Rahul is struck on the pads and umpire raises his finger, Rahul decides to review and the ball would have been clipping the leg-stump. It stays with umpires call so that means KXIP keep the review. Punjab are 15/1 after 2 overs here!

20:07(IST)

SIX! That's the first maximum of the innings and it goes to KL Rahul, touch short from Morris and Rahul goes on the backfoot, times the ball perfectly and it goes sailing over fine leg boundary for a maximum. 

20:05(IST)

A cautious start here from Kings XI Punjab,  Rahul certainly seems to be playing the anchor here yet again. Just 5 runs from the first over here with Rahul taking a single from the last ball. After the 1st one, KXIP are 5/0

20:02(IST)

FOUR! This is glorious from KL Rahul, just tugged away towards the leg-side and the ball rushes away for a boundary. Early test for the outfield and it looks fast. No chance for Shreyas Iyer chasing that one! 

19:56(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start here, do send us your predictions on social media by tagging us on Twitter and Facebook. The best comments get to feature on the live blog with our expert Rohan Gavaskar. You can also send in your questions for him here

19:50(IST)
19:47(IST)

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Khan, D Miller, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin, H Viljoen, M Ur Rahman, M Ashwin, M Shami

19:41(IST)

Delhi have only won once in six visits to Mohali, giving them a win percentage of 16.7%. Eden Gardens is the only IPL venue they've played more than three matches at where they have a lower win percentage (12.5%). (@CricProf)

19:38(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin: It's been a total effort in both the games. We punched well as a unit, it's going well at the moment!"
 

19:36(IST)

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer, Pant, Ingram, Vihari Morris, Avesh Khan, Rabada, Lamichanne, Harshal Patel, 

19:33(IST)

TOSS: Delhi Capitals have won the toss here and they have elected to bowl first. One change in the team with Avesh Khan coming in place of Amit Mishra.

19:29(IST)

PITCH REPORT FROM IAN BISHOP: The pitch has a greenish tinge to it but the two boundaries are 80 yards and one is about 70 yards. That is something Chris Gayle would be interested in, since he is crucial to Kings XI Punjab's hopes

19:24(IST)
19:16(IST)

Besides Rabada, Delhi can take a lot of heart from the way young Prithvi Shaw batted. The U-19 World Cup winning captain got out on 99 but his stay at the crease displayed his full repertoire which was nothing short of brilliant. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also got runs and he would hope to continue the form and look to Shaw to deliver the goods once again against Punjab. Delhi also have the explosive Rishabh Pant in their ranks who, on his day, can destroy any opposition.
Punjab has Chris Gayle who got going on Saturday but was dismissed on 40 off 24 balls. In the bowling department, skipper R. Ashwin and Mohammed Shami will lead the line but Murugan Ashwin's performance (2/25) against Mumbai should give them extra impetus.

19:09(IST)

Delhi, on the other hand, stymied Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) two-game winning run with a thrilling Super Over victory. Chasing 186, DC finished on 185/6 to take the match to a Super Over late on Saturday night. Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 but then South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada underlined his class with a perfect yorker to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell. He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi.
 

19:01(IST)

After bagging morale boosting wins in their previous encounters, both Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to continue their ascendancy when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Monday.
Punjab returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Saturday as K.L. Rahul played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection. Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls with KXIP reaching the 177-run target in 18.4 overs. This was KXIP's second win in three games.

18:55(IST)

Ganguly further said that this could be a confidence boosting win for his young team. “This team needed it, they didn’t have a great season last time and it's still a very young team. These wins change the confidence, its still a long season ahead with only three games played but this win is more than just a win.

18:49(IST)

Talking about the super over, Ganguly praised Kagiso Rabada, calling his yorker to dismiss Russell as ball of the tournament. “It was difficult sitting in the dugout, I can’t bat and can’t bowl but it was a superb game. That (Russell dismissal in Super over) can be ball of the IPL in month and a half’s time. To bowl it to Russell, who is in the form of his life was just unbelievable,” added Ganguly.

18:45(IST)

Ganguly, along with DC coaches Ricky Ponting and Praveen Amre, was seen interacting with Shaw during the strategic timeout. “It's important to keep things simple, Prithvi was playing really well and striking the ball cleanly so you didn’t need to say much. Just told him to keep going and finish the game off. Unfortunately, he was dismissed for 99 but he will score many hundreds in IPL and all other formats of the game,” said Ganguly, talking to IPLT20.com.

18:39(IST)

Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly backed teenager Prithvi Shaw, saying he will score many tons in IPL and all other formats of the game. Shaw batted beautifully for the Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday but was dismissed for 99 and fell short of becoming the youngest centurion in IPL.

18:35(IST)

“It’s unbelievable!” a jubilant Jónsson told kxip.in. “From watching the IPL on my computer to possibly becoming the first Nordic player to play in it is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m ready and can’t wait to get started.”

“It’s unbelievable!” a jubilant Jónsson told kxip.in. “From watching the IPL on my computer to possibly becoming the first Nordic player to play in it is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m ready and can’t wait to get started.”

18:26(IST)

“This is what the IPL is all about,” Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon told the official website of the franchise. “This proves that cricket is truly a global sport that knows no boundaries. To have a cricketer from Iceland in IPL would be historic and a testament to our belief that opportunity doesn’t discriminate.” Jónsson has been making waves in Europe owing to a delivery that he bowls known as the fíflið or the backspinner, which when delivered with the fingers ripped under the ball, drops about half of its pace after bouncing.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (April 1) from 8:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Two victorious sides from Saturday (March 30). Two sides with two victories in three matches. Two sides that have never won the IPL, and are known for being perennial underachievers. One of the two sides will be taking another positive step this season, increasing their hopes for revival. Will that be Kings XI Punjab or Delhi Capitals? Punjab have the home advantage. They were strong in Mohali last year before their campaign derailed when they shifted to Indore. They've started this season's home run with a victory over the fancied Mumbai Indians.

Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders before that game, but their batting has been strong in all three matches. Chris Gayle is in fine hitting form, Mayank Agarwal's confidence is at an all-time high, as was evident against Mumbai. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan have also chipped in, while KL Rahul found form with an unbeaten half-century in the Mumbai chase. He started slow, but gave himself time to emerge on top. Punjab need their pacers to bowl better. Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljeon and Andrew Tye conceded more than 40 each against Mumbai, and have leaked runs at the death. R Ashwin has been fairly tidy, while M Ashwin made a successful Punjab debut with a couple of strikes on Saturday. The spin combination is unlikely to change, but Punjab might be considering a change in the pace unit.

Delhi, meanwhile, will be on a high after the thrilling Super Over finish. Kagiso Rabada is the talk of the town, but there were more heroes in the game against KKR. Prithvi Shaw took a giant step towards bigger things. Harshal Patel bowled well, until Delhi ran into Andre Russell. There's little anyone can do when Russell gets going, so it's hard to be critical of Delhi's bowling. Delhi will want their middle order to get better. The game should have never gone into the Super Over, but it did. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's roles thus become more important if Delhi are to go long.
