IPL Live Score, MI vs DD: Hardik Takes a Blinder to Remove Maxwell; Delhi Three Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2018, 7:02 PM IST

Match 9, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:04(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya takes one of the catch of the season contender's to get rid of Glenn Maxwell who was looking good early on. Pandya runs full length from the long off boundary ropes and takes the catch at extra cover. Krunal gets his second of the day as Delhi lose their third wicket.

19:00(IST)

Four and SIX: Markande is having a rather off day and he is being dispatched for runs by every Delhi batsmen. Maxwell now gets into the act as he slams a four and huge off the bowling of the young spinner. 15 runs come from the over as Markande's figures now read 42/0 in 3 overs. 

18:57(IST)

OUT: Pollard takes a blinder at the long on boundary and that helps in getting of Rishabh Pant for 47. Mumbai are right back in the game as Delhi lose their scond wicket of the day. Glenn Maxwell now comes out to bat. 

18:54(IST)

Four: Krunal Pandya comes into the attack but Pant is having none of it as he slams a boundary on the first ball of his over to get closer to his own half-century. Roy and Pant are toying with bowling at the moment and scoring whichever side they want to. 

18:52(IST)

50: Jason Roy has justified his inclusion in the line up as he hits a blazing fifty to bring Delhi back into the match. So far, he has slammed four boundaries and sixes each as Delhi are currently looking very comfortable in the chase. 

18:47(IST)

SIX: Rishabh Pant is simply on fire at the moment as he once again comes down the track and hits the ball over the mid-on fielder for a huge six. Second six of the over for Pant as Delhi rake up 19 from the over and also cross the 100-run mark. 

18:45(IST)

Six and Four: Pant is simply taking apart the bowlers at the moment as this time he takes the attack to Dananjaya. First, he comes down the track and hits the ball over the bowler's head for a six. And then on the next delivery, he sweeps the ball past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Delhi enter into 90s and they are scoring at a healthy rate of 10+

18:43(IST)

Four: Pant now makes it 17 from the over of Markande as he hits  a boundary on the penultimate ball of the over. Markande has now given 27 runs in his two overs and Delhi are right back in the game because of these two batsmen. 

18:41(IST)

Four and SIX: Markande continues to go for runs as this time Pant play the reverse hit to perfecting and it goes for a boundary of the gully fielder. Third boundary of the innings for Pant and he is building a good partnership with Roy, who hits a massive six straight down the ground on the third ball of the over. These two are batting really well at the moment and keeping the required rate under control.

18:37(IST)

Akila Danajaya is bowling a good line and length and he is not giving either Roy on Pant any room to hit the ball away. Delhi's batsmen are content with taking the singles and doubles as they are not able to hit boundary off his bowling. Dananjaya gives away just 5 runs from his second over. 

18:32(IST)

Four and Four: Markande bowls a bit wide and Rishabh Pant is dispatched for a boundary on the off side through the covers. Then on the next delivery, he heaves the ball on the leg side for a boundary. 10 runs came from the first over for Markande and Pant gets off the mark in stunning fashion. 

18:30(IST)

Mayank Markande has been introduced into the attack as Rohit Sharma looks to pick more wickets at this stage. Markande scalped 3 and 4 wicket respectively in the first two matches and he will look to do the same here. 

18:28(IST)

Excellent over from Mustafizur as he concedes just three runs from the over and also picks up the crucial wicket of skipper Gambhir. As things stand, Mumbai are in firm control of the match as Delhi's required rate is going through the roof. 

18:24(IST)

Out: Mumbai have finally managed to pick the wicket of Gambhir to break this opening stand. The Delhi skipper skied the ball in the air and Mumbai skipper Rohit took an easy catch. Delhi lose their first wicket as Mustafizur strikes.

18:22(IST)

Four and 50: Jason Roy is simply on fire at the moment as he only dealing in boundaries. Roy hits a boundary off the second last ball of the over and with that Delhi have crossed the 50-run mark as well. Pandya holds his head in disappointment. 

18:19(IST)

Four and Six and Six: Hardik Pandya has now been introduced into the attack and he is taken to the cleaners by Gambhir right away. The southpaw pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. Then Jason Roy gets back onto crease and hits back to back sixes to take the attack to Pandya. Stunning stuff from the Englishman. 

18:18(IST)

After a  strong start into the match, Delhi openers are struggling at the moment as they can't put the ball away. While. Delhi’s bowlers bowled 13 dots in the powerplay. MI’s bowlers have bowled 10 dots in 4 overs, 7 of them in the last 2 overs.

18:15(IST)

Mustafizur Rahman has been introduced into the attack and he took takes a leaf out of Bumrah's book and bolws at a good line and length to Gambhir who is finding it hard to put the ball away at the moment. As things stand, Mumbai bowlers will be happy with their show. 

18:12(IST)

Excellent first over from Bumrah as he concedes just 2 runs from the third over of the innings. Delhi had been scoring boundaries for fun before his over and he has come into the attack and halted the flow of boundaries. Mumbai bowlers will now look to build on this. While as for Delhi they need Jason Roy on strike more than Gambhir as he seems to be in form. 

18:08(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah has been introduced into the attack straight away as skipper Rohit Sharma looks to break this budding partnership. Two balls have been bowled by Bumrah so far as both times he has missed the outside edge of the bat of Gambhir. 

18:06(IST)

Four: Dananjaya now bowls onto the body of Jason Roy and the Englishman this time rocks onto the backfoot and swats the ball past the mid-on fielder for his second four of the innings. Delhi are off to a flier in the chase as they pick up 23 runs in the first two overs. 

18:04(IST)

SIX: Excellent batting from Jason Roy as he hits his first six of the innings. The right hander comes down the track and heaves the ball over deep wicket for the first maximum and it was big one as it crossed 95-metre barrier. Excellent start from the Englishman. 

18:03(IST)

Four: Gautam Gambhir hits a boundary on the last ball of the over as Delhi rake up 11 runs from the first over to start on a positive note in this big chase. Hardik Pandya is furious with himself for bowling onto the pads of Gambhir, who flicked the ball for a boundary. SL star Akila Dhananjaya comes onto bowl now. 

17:59(IST)

Four: Couple of fast deliveries from Hardik to to start the proceedings as he gives away just two singles. But then on the third delivery, he plays on the up and gets a boundary through the covers. Good start for Delhi this and they need much more than this early on. 

17:56(IST)

The onus will now be on Delhi openers to fire them onto a good start. They need a blazing innings from their skipper Gautam Gambhir to have any chance to get closer to the Mumbai target. Jason Roy is hus partner in this match. Hardik Pandya will bowl the first over of the match. 

17:46(IST)

Stat Attack: MI scored 84/0 in the powerplay (RR: 14.00). Since the powerplay ended, MI managed 109/7 in 14 overs (7.79 RPO)

 Boundaries: Powerplay - 15 ;  Rest of the innings - 11

No boundary was scored after 16.2: Thus MI went without a boundary in their last 22 balls of their innings.

17:44(IST)

Innings End: Credit to Delhi bowlers as they bowled remarkably well in the last five over to stop Mumbai go over the line. However, Suryakumar, Lewis and Ishan scored freely early on and that helped them reach 194/7 in 20 overs. 

17:38(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya is also dismissed now and he becomes the seventh batsman to head back into the hut. Pandya tried to clear the mid wicket boudnary but is caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer. Stunning start to the over by Boult who picks a big wicket on the first ball of the over. 

17:37(IST)

Hardik Pandya will look to score as many runs as possible in the last over of the innings which will be bowled by Trent Boult. The star all-rounder will look to score at least 13 to take Mumbai over the 200-run mark. 

17:36(IST)

Out: Another one bites the dust as Krunal Pandya is dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the penultimate over. He also conceded just four runs in the over as Delhi bowlers have hit back strongly in the match. Mumbai: 187/6 in 19 overs. 

(BCCI Photo)

PREVIEW: Winless title-holders Mumbai Indians and an equally sluggish Delhi Daredevils will be eager to notch up their first points when they clash in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. While Mumbai went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils will start at 4 PM on April 14th (Saturdays ). Today’s IPL match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Mumbai's batting line-up which boasts of attacking players like skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav has failed to fire in unison in the first two games. The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka prior to the commencement of the T20 League. Rohit's form is crucial for Mumbai and with Lewis too not coming good, the opening partnership has been struggling to get going. Mumbai could look at promoting Krunal Pandya up the order if his injured brother Hardik, who did not play in the game against Sunrisers last night, again misses tomorrow's match. On the plus side for MI, Yadav has been among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if the team loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships. Among the bowlers, rookie leg spinner Mayank Markande has been brilliant in the two games. His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers at Hyderabad last night, earned him the purple cap. The Punjab-born wrist spinner has been relying mostly on googlies as his wicket taking balls and his performance would be key to Mumbai's success. Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers pacers Muztifizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal. Muztifizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better. Delhi, on the other hand, also possess top batsmen but they too haven't been able to perform to their potential till now. Expectations will be high from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro. If they get going they can dismantle any bowling attack and Mumbai's won't be an exception. The visitors could also bring in some new comers in place of laggards. Delhi bowlers, who have leaked runs aplenty, will also need to step up and strike regular blows to contain Mumbai's strong batting line-up. The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial. The dew factor may not play a significant role as it's an evening game.Teams (from): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan. Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir(c), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.
