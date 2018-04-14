IPL Live Score, MI vs DD: Hardik Takes a Blinder to Remove Maxwell; Delhi Three Down

Six and Four: Pant is simply taking apart the bowlers at the moment as this time he takes the attack to Dananjaya. First, he comes down the track and hits the ball over the bowler's head for a six. And then on the next delivery, he sweeps the ball past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Delhi enter into 90s and they are scoring at a healthy rate of 10+
Four and SIX: Markande continues to go for runs as this time Pant play the reverse hit to perfecting and it goes for a boundary of the gully fielder. Third boundary of the innings for Pant and he is building a good partnership with Roy, who hits a massive six straight down the ground on the third ball of the over. These two are batting really well at the moment and keeping the required rate under control.
Akila Danajaya is bowling a good line and length and he is not giving either Roy on Pant any room to hit the ball away. Delhi's batsmen are content with taking the singles and doubles as they are not able to hit boundary off his bowling. Dananjaya gives away just 5 runs from his second over.
Four and Four: Markande bowls a bit wide and Rishabh Pant is dispatched for a boundary on the off side through the covers. Then on the next delivery, he heaves the ball on the leg side for a boundary. 10 runs came from the first over for Markande and Pant gets off the mark in stunning fashion.
Four and Six and Six: Hardik Pandya has now been introduced into the attack and he is taken to the cleaners by Gambhir right away. The southpaw pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. Then Jason Roy gets back onto crease and hits back to back sixes to take the attack to Pandya. Stunning stuff from the Englishman.
Excellent first over from Bumrah as he concedes just 2 runs from the third over of the innings. Delhi had been scoring boundaries for fun before his over and he has come into the attack and halted the flow of boundaries. Mumbai bowlers will now look to build on this. While as for Delhi they need Jason Roy on strike more than Gambhir as he seems to be in form.
Four: Gautam Gambhir hits a boundary on the last ball of the over as Delhi rake up 11 runs from the first over to start on a positive note in this big chase. Hardik Pandya is furious with himself for bowling onto the pads of Gambhir, who flicked the ball for a boundary. SL star Akila Dhananjaya comes onto bowl now.
